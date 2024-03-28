Will ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Continue After Series Finale? EP Teases Possibility

The longest-running Star Trek series on Paramount+ is coming to an end with the upcoming fifth season (premiering with the first two episodes on Thursday, April 4). But of course as tends to be the case when any show ends (especially now), we have to wonder what the chances are of Discovery continuing in any way, whether it’s a revival, a movie, a spinoff, or characters appearing on another Trek show. TV Insider asked just that question when speaking with executive producer Alex Kurtzman ahead of Discovery‘s final episodes.

“I think the chances are good,” the EP tells us, but when pressed if there have been any talks about anything, only says, “I’m not going to spoil anything for you.”

Of course we immediately think of Mary Wiseman‘s Sylvie Tilly, who left the U.S.S. Discovery and has been teaching at Starfleet Academy but does rejoin her former crew during the final season, given Paramount+’s upcoming Star Trek show. The streaming service ordered Star Trek: Starfleet Academy to series in March 2023. Kurtzman serves as executive producer and co-showrunner, alongside Noga Landau, on it.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will follow a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves, and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

Whether or not Tilly could be part of that, Discovery Season 5 is about her figuring out what the future holds. Joining the crew on this mission then (presumably) returning to teaching “actually provides a very cool opportunity for her both to come back to Discovery where she started this journey and to be there as a person who stepped away and has her own thing going on right now,” says Wiseman. “I think that’s really empowering.”

It also gives her character the chance to evaluate some things going on in her current situation. “I also think that she’s facing some problems at Starfleet Academy that she needs a little distance and perspective from,” Wiseman continues. “So I think it serves her really well and she’s happy to be there to show up for Michael [Sonequa Martin-Green] and also to use the opportunity to get some thinking done.”

Do you want to see Star Trek: Discovery live on after the series finale? If so, how? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section, below.

Star Trek: Discovery, Fifth and Final Season Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, April 4, Paramount+