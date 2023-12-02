Where No One Has Gone Before For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Star Trek: Discovery Newsletter:

Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) have to go to Plan B during a mission in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, as shown in a new clip.

The Paramount+ drama, for its upcoming final season, had a presence at the streamer’s panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil, with Martin-Green and showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise introducing the new preview. We also have a premiere month now — April 2024 — and a new cast photo, which you can check out below. It features Ajala, Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Doug Jones (Saru), Martin-Green, Wilson Cruz (Culber), Anthony Rapp (Stamets), Blu Del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Raynor).

In the sneak peek, which you can watch up top, Michael and Book face off with a dangerous creature that unexpectedly has the ability to cloak. “We have to find a way past it,” she says. “See if you can communicate with it.” He does, and “it’s really pissed off. Time for Plan B, then?” That leads to the realization there’s a second creature — and someone getting injured. Watch the full clip for more.

In the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

In addition to the cast members in the photo, Season 5 will feature recurring guest stars Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery, Fifth and Final Season, April 2024, Paramount+