There may still be months until we see the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery (in 2024), but as part of Paramount+‘s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, a sneak peek featuring Sonequa Martin-Green and three new cast members was released.

In the clip, Captain Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) is in pursuit of Moll (Eve Harlow) and L’ak (Elias Toufexis) when a surprise leads to her hanging onto their starship while it travels at warp speed. There’s “never a dull moment,” Michael says, assuring Saru (Doug Jones), who’s back on Discovery, “I’m not dead yet.”

Then another ship comes to her aid, with Captain Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) … but the two don’t exactly see eye-to-eye when it comes to how to handle Moll and L’ak. Watch the sneak peek above for much more, including who’s in sick bay, if Rayner listens to Michael, and how she returns to her captain’s chair.

In Season 5, Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

In addition to Martin-Green, Jones, and Rennie, Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira). Toufexis and Harlow recur.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as executive producers with Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

