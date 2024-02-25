Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star, Dies at 49

There’s one fewer star in the Star Trek universe: Kenneth Mitchell, who played four characters in Star Trek: Discovery and had voice roles in Star Trek: Lower Decks, has died at age 49.

Mitchell passed away on Saturday, according to an announcement on his X page. No cause of death has been shared, but he had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, for more than five years.

On Star Trek: Discovery, Mitchell played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik (shown below), as well as the human scientist Aurellio.

He also starred in the TV shows Jericho and The Astronaut Wives Club and recurred in the TV shows Notorious, Frequency, and Nancy Drew. He last appeared on screen in three episodes of The Old Man.

Mitchell opened up about his ALS diagnosis in a 2020 People interview, saying he got the news in August 2018 after noticing his muscles twitching. “The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie,” a tearful Mitchell told the magazine. “That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”

He also shared how he handled the health setback with his wife, 10 Things I Hate About You actor Susan May Pratt, and their two kids, Lilah and Kallum.

“I think it, over time, became the theme of us accepting this with grace. Trying to see the beauty in it, in a way,” he said. “I’ll never forget, one of my Star Trek costars told me, because they had dealt with some trying times with illnesses and stuff, and I remember them communicating to me, saying, ‘You have a choice. You can look at this in many different ways, but maybe try to look at this like a gift where you get to experience life in a way that most people don’t.’ From that point on, it became, ‘Let’s just spend time with the family.’”

At a 2021 Star Trek convention, Mitchell took the stage in a motorized wheelchair and spoke through a voice synthesizer. “I have been assimilated!” he joked.

#StarTrekDiscovery's Kenneth Mitchell joins the convention – speaking now through a digitized voice as his ALS has progressed – joking, "I have been assimilated!"#StarTrek #STLV pic.twitter.com/7wAeCyiktA — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) August 11, 2021

On X, Mitchell’s loved ones remembered the Toronto native as “a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular, Leafs supporter, world traveler, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan’s partner, and more than anything else, a proud father.”

Mitchell requested that any gifts be directed toward ALS research or to supporting his children, for whom a GoFundMe campaign has been launched.