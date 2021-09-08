“Let’s fly.” Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is ready to face the unknown as she leads the U.S.S. Discovery crew in her new position when Star Trek: Discovery returns. (She became captain in the Season 3 finale.)

As part of the Paramount+ series’ panel at Star Trek Day, the Season 4 premiere date was unveiled — Thursday, November 18 — as well as a sneak peek. Check out Captain Burnham in the chair where she belongs in the photo above.

The new season “finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered,” according to Paramount+. “With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

In addition to Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 cast members include Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

“The places we were really focused in Season 3 — trying to make sure our characters can grow, exploring new relationships, exploring how people can change, finding new layers for each of our characters — are also a really strong focus for Season 4 and I expect we’ll continue to see our characters grow in new and hopefully exciting ways,” co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise told TV Insider after the Season 3 finale.

