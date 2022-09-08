‘Star Trek: Discovery’: See Captain Burnham in Season 5 (PHOTO)

What better way to celebrate Star Trek Day than with a first look at a new season of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?

While the cast may be busy filming in Toronto, Paramount+ still unveiled a look at the new season as part of the event celebrating the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and the franchise’s enduring legacy. You can check out a photo of Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Burnham above. The streaming service also debuted a video featuring Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) leading a behind-the-scenes tour.

In Season 5, Paramount+ teases, “Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.” Season 5 stars Martin-Green, Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Cruz, David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

In the video, Cruz takes fans all over the set, including to “Margaritaville” where they hang out, the ship and the captain’s quarters (“you feel like you’re in Michael Burnham’s world, her private sanctuary, if you will”), and the costume department (where Rapp shares his favorite costume). Watch below to see the cast as well as costume designer Anthony Tran.

Star Trek: Discovery is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners and executive produce with Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 5, TBA, Paramount+