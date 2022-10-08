One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio.

The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.

Scroll through our NYCC Day 3 gallery, below, all lensed by photographer Matt Doyle for TV Insider and Getty Images. And stay tuned for TV Insider’s video interviews with the cast of Wednesday, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Peripheral, and more.