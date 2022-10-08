NYCC Portraits of ‘Manifest,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Star Trek’ & More Casts (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
NYCC 2022 Day 3 Portraits from the TV Insider studio
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

One could say we manifested this gorgeous group of photos from TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine‘s New York Comic Con 2022 portrait studio.

The creepy, kooky, altogether ooky cast of Wednesday and stars from Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Prodigy came by for some photos on Day 3 of NYCC, along with a slew of voiceover actors from My Hero Academia, the Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind movie, and Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. And the cast of Manifest posed for some fun shots with our very own Jim Halterman, who moderated the NBC-turned-Netflix series’ NYCC panel on Saturday, October 8.

'Teen Wolf: The Movie,' 'Let the Right One In,' & More Stars Strike a Pose in Our NYCC StudioSee Also

'Teen Wolf: The Movie,' 'Let the Right One In,' & More Stars Strike a Pose in Our NYCC Studio

Plus, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nick Stahl, the casts of 'The Rings of Power,' 'Reginald the Vampire,' & more from New York Comic-Con.

Scroll through our NYCC Day 3 gallery, below, all lensed by photographer Matt Doyle for TV Insider and Getty Images. And stay tuned for TV Insider’s video interviews with the cast of Wednesday, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Peripheral, and more.

'Manifest' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 photo studio
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The cast of Manifest with TV Guide Magazine‘s Jim Halterman.

'Manifest's Josh Dallas
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Josh Dallas manifested coming to our portrait studio.

'Manifest's Josh Dallas with TV Guide Magazine's Jim Halterman
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Josh Dallas and TV Guide Magazine’s Jim Halterman clearly both love Manifest.

'Manifest's Daryl Edwards
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Daryl Edwards knows something we don’t.

'Manifest's Holly Taylor
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Holly Taylor rocking the fall colors.

'Manifest's Jeff Rake
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Jeff Rake relaxing in the studio.

'Manifest's J.R. Ramirez
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s J.R. Ramirez is delighted to be here.

'Manifest's Luna Blaise
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Luna Blaise rocking a Canadian tuxedo.

'Manifest's Matt Long
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Matt Long is feeling good.

'Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Melissa Roxburgh, a vision in green.

'Manifest's Parveen Kaur
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Parveen Kaur gets up close and personal.

'Manifest's Ty Doran
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Manifest‘s Ty Doran pays us a visit.

Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek: Prodigy stars showing us how it’s done.

'Star Trek: Prodigy's Brett Gray
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek: Prodigy‘s Brett Gray following the message of his hoodie.

'Star Trek: Prodigy's Kate Mulgrew
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

We look at this gorgeous shot of Star Trek: Prodigy‘s Kate Mulgrew and immediately hear the Orange Is the New Black theme song.

'Star Trek: Prodigy's Jameela Jamil
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek: Prodigy‘s Jameela Jamil says inflation, but make it fashion.

'Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz and Michelle Paradise
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek: Discovery star Wilson Cruz and showrunner/EP Michelle Paradise give us bright-eyed grins.

'Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek: Discovery‘s Wilson Cruz serving pastel perfection.

Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Star Trek executive producers Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry would like you to live long and prosper.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' cast at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 photo studio
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cast and creators gather for some photo fun.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' star Diamond White
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur star Diamond White shining bright.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Fred Tatasciore
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Fred Tatasciore understanding the assignment.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Gary Anthony Williams
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Gary Anthony Williams getting goofy.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Pilar Flynn
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Pilar Flynn keeping things sweet.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Rodney Clouden
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Rodney Clouden approves this message.

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Steve Loter
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur‘s Steve Loter is happy to see you.

'Mortal Kombat Legend: Snowblind's Courtenay Taylor
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Mortal Kombat Legend: Snowblind‘s Courtenay Taylor slaying her headshot.

'Mortal Kombat's Ron Yuan
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Mortal Kombat Legend: Snowblind‘s Ron Yuan serving the drama.

'My Hero Academia's Zeno Robinson, Elizabeth Maxwell, E. Jason Liebrecht, and Anairis Quinones
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

My Hero Academia‘s Zeno Robinson, Elizabeth Maxwell, E. Jason Liebrecht, and Anairis Quinones make quite the crew.

'My Hero Academia's Zeno Robinson and Anairis Quinones
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

It’s all love between My Hero Academia‘s Zeno Robinson and Anairis Quinones.

'My Hero Academia's Elizabeth Maxwell
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

My Hero Academia‘s Elizabeth Maxwell sends her love.

'My Hero Academia's E. Jason Liebrecht
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

My Hero Academia‘s E. Jason Liebrecht strikes a pose.

'Svengoolie's Rich Koz
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Svengoolie‘s Rich Koz has no idea how that rubber chicken got here!

The cast of 'The Peripheral' at TV Insider's NYCC 2022 photo studio
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The cast of The Peripheral sends you a virtual greeting.

'The Peripheral' star Chloë Grace Moretz
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Peripheral star Chloë Grace Moretz shimmers in silver.

'The Peripheral' star Gary Carr
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Peripheral star Gary Carr looking sleek.

'The Peripheral's T'nia Miller
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Peripheral‘s T’nia Miller getting all the joy.

'The Peripheral's J.J. Feild
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

The Peripheral‘s J.J. Feild gets serious.

'Wednesday's Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Jenna Ortega
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Wednesday‘s Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, and Jenna Ortega were, in fact, here on a Saturday. How creepy and kooky.

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega isn’t messing around.

'Wednesday' star Gwendoline Christie
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Wednesday star Gwendoline Christie knows her angles.

'Wednesday' star Luis Guzmán
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

Wednesday star Luis Guzmán busts a move.

'What We Do In the Shadows' star Harvey Guillen
Matt Doyle/Getty Images

What We Do In the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillen is a true star.

Manifest

My Hero Academia

Star Trek

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Prodigy

Svengoolie

The Peripheral

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

Brett Gray

Chloë Grace Moretz

Diamond White

Gwendoline Christie

Harvey Guillen

Holly Taylor

J.R. Ramirez

Jameela Jamil

Jenna Ortega

Josh Dallas

Kate Mulgrew

Luis Guzmán

Luna Blaise

Matt Long

Melissa Roxburgh

Michelle Paradise

Parveen Kaur

Rich Koz

T'nia Miller

Ty Doran

Wilson Cruz