‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Teaser: Captain Burnham Leads the Crew Against the Unknown (VIDEO)

Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) — Don’t you love reading that, after she was promoted at the end of Season 3? — is going to have her hands full when Star Trek: Discovery returns this year.

It’s true, you won’t have to wait too long for more: Season 4 is set to premiere in 2021, as revealed in the teaser trailer released during the virtual panels of First Contact Day, celebrating the day that humans first make contact with Vulcans (on April 5, 2063).

“We’re all living in uncertainty. Even for a crew as familiar with it as this one, the stress is taking its toll. But we are not in this alone. None of us are,” the U.S.S. Discovery‘s captain says as we see her and the rest of the crew.

Among the uncertain threats is a gravitational anomaly that can go anywhere, the video reveals. “We may not have any kind of warning at all,” Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) says. Is it any wonder that Federation and non-Federation worlds, all threatened by it, will have to work together?

“We are facing something we don’t understand, something that could tear us all apart, but there’s only one way to confront the unknown: together,” Michael says.

Watch the video below to see the Discovery under attack, what the crew will be facing, the worlds working together, Book’s (David Ajala) cast Grudge (!) — Book’s back, too — and more.

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, “Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery [are] facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered,” the logline teases. “With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

In addition to Martin-Green, Wiseman, and Ajala, the Season 4 cast includes Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray).

“The places we were really focused in Season 3 — trying to make sure our characters can grow, exploring new relationships, exploring how people can change, finding new layers for each of our characters — are also a really strong focus for Season 4,” co-showrunner Michelle Paradise teased for TV Insider after the Season 3 finale.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4, 2021, Paramount+