‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ & More of Paramount+’s Peak Content in 2021

There was lots to watch on Paramount+ in its first year (after its launch on March 4), so what was everyone checking out? The streaming service has released its peak content for 2021.

Paramount+ debuted new originals, including iCarly‘s return, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Prodigy, and brought over from CBS Evil for Season 2 and SEAL Team after four episodes of Season 5. Plus, it built a movie library that included new titles such as A Quiet Place: Part II, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Infinite, and South Park: Post COVID.

The streaming service’s #1 most-watched genre was Kids & Family, followed by Reality and Crime. Live sports such as The NFL on CBS were the peak drivers for new subscribers, as were sports properties including UEFA and Concacaf.

Scroll down to find out which shows were Paramount+’s Peak Original, Peak Debut, Peak Drama, and more.