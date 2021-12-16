‘SEAL Team,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ & More of Paramount+’s Peak Content in 2021

Meredith Jacobs
Star Trek Discovery, SEAL Team, Mayor of Kingstown
There was lots to watch on Paramount+ in its first year (after its launch on March 4), so what was everyone checking out? The streaming service has released its peak content for 2021.

Paramount+ debuted new originals, including iCarly‘s return, Mayor of Kingstown, and Star Trek: Prodigy, and brought over from CBS Evil for Season 2 and SEAL Team after four episodes of Season 5. Plus, it built a movie library that included new titles such as A Quiet Place: Part II, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Infinite, and South Park: Post COVID.

The streaming service’s #1 most-watched genre was Kids & Family, followed by Reality and Crime. Live sports such as The NFL on CBS were the peak drivers for new subscribers, as were sports properties including UEFA and Concacaf.

Scroll down to find out which shows were Paramount+’s Peak Original, Peak Debut, Peak Drama, and more.

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham in Star Trek Discovery
Peak Original

Star Trek Discovery, now in its fourth season, was the #1 most-watched original. iCarly came in second.

Kyle Chandler and Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown
Peak Debut

Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown (which premiered on November 14) was the most-watched original series in its first 30 days and most-watched series on Paramount+ this quarter.

Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, Emily Blunt as Evelyn Abbott and Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott in A Quiet Place Part II
Peak Female-Led Title

A Quiet Place: Part II with Emily Blunt was the #1 most-watched female led series or movie.

SpongeBob and Patrick in The SpongeBob Movie
Peak Binge

SpongeBob SquarePants was the most-binged series on the service.

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team
Peak Drama

The David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team, which moved over to Paramount+ on November 1, was the #1 most-watched drama, followed by the other previously-on-CBS drama, Evil.

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Bathurst and Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley in Infinite
Peak Movie

Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jason Mantzoukas’ Infinite was the most-watched movie (as well as the most-watched trailer and most-streamed thriller), followed by A Quiet Place: Part II.

Paw Patrol The Movie
Peak Rewatch

Paw Patrol: The Movie was the most-rewatched movie.

Adele One Night Only
Peak Specials

Adele One Night Only, featuring her concert and candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, was the most-watched special.

South Park Post Covid, Why Women Kill
Peak Comedy

South Park: Post Covid, the first of 14 specials, and Why Women Kill were the most-watched comedies.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Peak Social Reality Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars was the most-social reality series.

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly in iCarly
Peak Download

The series premiere of the iCarly revival, “iStart Over,” was the most-downloaded episode.

