‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Spinoff With Michelle Yeoh Still in Development at Paramount+

Where No One Has Gone Before Subscribe to our Star Trek: Discovery Newsletter:

Despite Michelle Yeoh‘s growing awards season buzz for her turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she’s not shutting the door on TV as plans for a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff are still moving forward at Paramount+.

The previously reported spinoff would center around Starfleet’s top-secret division, Section 31, which was introduced in the Deep Space Nine TV series. According to TV Line, progress is moving forward despite minimal updates on the project in the four years since its announcement.

As Trekkies may recall, Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou was recruited to join the division during a deleted scene from Star Trek: Discovery‘s Season 1 finale episode. Originally, this series was meant to land on CBS All Access, but in the years that followed, the streamer has since become Paramount+.

Since the show’s announcement, Yeoh’s taken on roles in films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Netflix‘s The School for Good and Evil, as well as roles in shows like the upcoming Disney+ title American Born Chinese and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

“It’s still in development,” chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, Tanya Giles, told TV Line, adding that there are “conversations” about the Section 31 series.

A “mirror,” Yeoh’s Philippa Georgiou was introduced in Star Trek: Discovery as captain of the USS Discovery. Killed off early on, she was later reintroduced to the show as her mirror-universe counterpart Emporer Georgiou who wound up becoming involved with Starfleet’s Section 31, which played a covert role through Season 2.

Should the series move forward, it will join a hefty lineup of Star Trek titles, including Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. Stay tuned for possible updates regarding this long-talked-about series’ future as development continues to take place at Paramount+.

Star Trek Section 31 Series, TBD, Paramount+