“Let’s fly.” Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is ready to lead her crew into the unknown in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 trailer.

The new footage from the upcoming season, premiering Thursday, November 18 on Paramount+, was unveiled as part of the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, along with the key art showing Burnham behind the captain’s chair (see it below). As you’ll recall, she took command of the U.S.S. Discovery at the end of the Season 3 finale.

Even after everything the crew has been through, they’ll still be dealing with “a threat like none our galaxy has faced before,” Michael warns. In fact, it’s something that will impact both Federation and non-Federation worlds alike, and “they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all,” Paramount+ teases.

But what is this threat? It’s some sort of anomaly, and the Discovery is going to be facing it head-on. “Once we enter the anomaly, we’re going where no one has gone before. Wherever we come from, whatever our experiences, we’re all in this together,” Michael says. What kind of leader will she be — more of a pendulum or a wrecking ball?

Watch the trailer below for a look at the fights, explosions, destruction, and, of course, Book’s (David Ajala) cat Grudge.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 also stars Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, and Blu del Barrio as Adira, with Ian Alexander recurring as Gray.

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, November 18, Paramount+