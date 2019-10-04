Ariel Winter Talks Possibility of 'Modern Family' Spinoff

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is open to starring on a spinoff.

The 21-year-old actress said in an interview with E! News published Friday that she'd "definitely" consider joining a spinoff once the original ABC series ends.

Winter said she hasn't been approached or heard much about a spinoff but is open to the possibility.

"I'm never going to say 'absolutely not' to something," she said. "If it got presented to me or anybody, I'm sure we'd definitely think about [it]. We'd never be 'absolutely not', we wouldn't do that."

Modern Family, which co-stars Ed O'Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell and Sarah Hyland, premiered its 11th and final season in September. ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke voiced interest in a spinoff in February.

"I would love it. No one would be happier if there were one," Burke said. "There are some surprises and big milestones coming. They intend to really, really go out big. So, if would be terrific if a spinoff were part of that."

Winter guest starred in Thursday's episode of Law & Order: SVU. She said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that she plans to tackle more diverse and complex roles once Modern Family ends.

"I want to do something completely different from what I've always done ... I think I have a lot to grow on, and I feel lucky that this was one of my first experiences moving into that next chapter," Winter said of Law & Order: SVU.

"I want to do drama. I want to do more complex roles. I want to challenge myself. I want to grow," she added. "So I'm definitely looking forward to what I can do once the show's over."

By Annie Martin

Originally published in UPI Entertainment News.