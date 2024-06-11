‘Modern Family’ Reboot: Sarah Hyland Has Big Plans for Haley if Show Returns

Sarah Hyland is open to the idea of a Modern Family reboot as long as the new series focuses on her character’s career.

Hyland played Haley Dunphy across all 11 seasons of the multi-time Emmy-winning sitcom, which aired on ABC from 2009 to 2020. Haley was Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil Dunphy’s (Ty Burrell) oldest daughter who, by the end of the show’s run, had given birth to twins and was trying to balance her career with being a mother.

Speaking to People at the 2024 Drama Desk Awards on Monday, June 10, Hyland said of a potential reboot, “I would want to see a script first. I think creatively, for me, I would want to know what was going on with Haley. I want to see her career back and stuff and her creativity and I want her to be able to do both.”

While Modern Family was a huge success, it also faced criticism for only casting women as stay-at-home moms while the husbands were the ones with highly successful careers. It wasn’t until the fifth season that Claire got a job working for her father at Pritchett’s Closets & Blinds, where she would eventually become CEO.

“[I want to see Haley] do what Claire then set out to do and did as an amazing mother as well as businesswoman and CEO,” Hyland added. “And I would really love to see that creative side back for Haley. So yeah, I don’t know.”

The talk of a potential reboot came after Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett on the hit series, shared photos of the Dunphy family home on his Instagram Stories on May 23.

Ferguson was asked about his post at the Tribeca Film Festival, where he told ScreenRant, “I’ve told people that something is coming. And something IS coming, but it’s not a reboot. It’s something that I had a lot of fun doing.”

When asked if whatever is coming is “better than a reboot,” Ferguson answered, “Well, I hesitate to say that.”

Last month, TV Insider asked Ed O’Neill, who played patriarch Jay Pritchett, about a possible Modern Family reunion or reboot. “I don’t like to do that stuff,” he said. However, he admitted that he is “open” to a reunion of sorts. “I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

As for Hyland, she made it clear that she’d love to reunite with her former castmates. “I love Modern Family so much. I love the cast with my entire heart and soul,” the former Love Island USA host stated. “I mean, Jesse and I are so close, and his husband Justin and my husband Wells, the four of us vacation together. I would love to be back with everybody.”