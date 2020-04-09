Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Rules Key Demo, 'Modern Family' Finishes Strong

It was a busy Wednesday night full of original episodes and one big send-off to a sitcom that has been a staple for the last 11 seasons.

First up, winning the 18-49 demo for the night was no surprise since that claim goes to Fox's The Masked Singer. The eighth contestant was sent home, leading us into next Wednesday's special singalong episode.

For total viewers, the one-two punch of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire once again came out on top with nearly a tie (8.95 million and 8.91 million, respectively). Chicago P.D. also won the 10 o'clock hour in total viewers and tied in the 18-49 demo with the return of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

For the send-off of ABC's sitcom, Modern Family, the series hit a season high in its one-hour finale episode and came in second in total viewers for the 9 o'clock hour behind Fire and in the 18-49 demo (behind The Masked Singer). Also, the premiere of Who Wants to be a Millionaire - with Jimmy Kimmel taking over as host - was ABC’s most-watched series debut in the hour since Designated Survivor in Sept 2016.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):