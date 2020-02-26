11 Standout Episodes From 'Modern Family's 11 Season-Run (VIDEOS)

The Modern Family cast and crew re-upped their contracts last year to grant us an 11th and final season of the ABC comedy. Now that it's underway, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the fam … at least, of course, until the inevitable reboot or revival.

It’s been quite the ride for the Pritchetts, Dunphys, and Tuckers: The show has aired nearly 250 episodes, earned 22 Emmys, made countless “best of” lists, and blessed us with umpteen Phil Dunphy puns and magic tricks.

Before Modern Family finishes its victory lap in April, revisit 11 of the best episodes right here.

“Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Modern Family predated This Is Us as a critically-hailed show whose disparate characters turn out to be relatives in the pilot episode’s final twist.

“Fizbo” (Season 1, Episode 9)

Eric Stonestreet won an Emmy for this episode, in which Cameron recruits his clown alter-ego for Luke’s birthday, which of course goes uproariously awry.

“Starry Night” (Season 1, Episode 18)

Haley (Sarah Hyland) fools Claire (Julie Bowen) into making her school cupcakes for her, while Jay (Ed O’Neill) eggs on Manny’s (Rico Rodriguez) ribbing of Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Plus, Cam makes the near-fatal mistake of ordering “Dos carnitas diablos, por favor” during a dinner out with Gloria (Sofía Vergara).

“Earthquake” (Season 2, Episode 3)

Nathan Lane makes his Modern Family debut as Pepper Saltzman, and Mitch and Cam fake earthquake damage in their home to get out of Pepper’s “Oscar Wilde and Crazy Brunch.”

“Caught in the Act” (Season 2, Episode 13)

Gloria accidentally fires off a sharp email rebuke of Claire, but Claire and Phil (Ty Burrell) have bigger fish to fry: Their kids, merely wanting to surprise them with breakfast in bed for their anniversary, walk in on their, ahem, morning delight.

“Mistery Date” (Season 4, Episode 8)

Matthew Broderick guest-stars as Dave, a gym buddy of Cam’s who heads over to the Dunphy house for what Phil thinks is a “boy’s night” and Dave thinks might be something more. Phil doesn’t clear up the confusion by saying things like, “As long as I clean up after this, [Claire’s] fine.”

“Las Vegas” (Season 5, Episode 18)

The adults of the family make a getaway to Las Vegas—with Stephen Merchant playing a butler who meddles in their business—and a farcical series of misunderstandings results in the scantily-clad men of the Chippendale-esque “Kilty Pleasures” troupe heading to Jay’s room instead of Mitch and Cam’s.

“Connection Lost” (Season 6, Episode 16)

This format-breaking episode presents its entire story from Claire’s computer screen, as she uses FaceTime, iCloud, iMessage and Google Maps to keep tabs on her family members… and to see whether Haley really did elope in Vegas.

“The Alliance” (Season 8, Episode 8)

Jay, Claire, and Mitchell spitefully choose Italy as the family’s next vacation destination after they discover that spouses Gloria, Phil, and Cameron have formed an “Alliance” to conspire against them — not realizing the Alliance was puppeteering them to choose Italy all along.

“A Year of Birthdays” (Season 10, Episode 22)

The Season 10 finale depicts one year’s worth of birthdays for all members of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family, including the day the family welcomed Haley’s twins. Cut to: Cam and Mitch parading the newborns around the hospital room, “Circle of Life”-style.

“The Prescott” (Season 11, Episode 10)

Merchant’s Higgins returns as a concierge all too happy to oblige the every whim of the extended Pritchett clan as they try to enjoy every luxurious amenity of Alex’s (Ariel Winter) new apartment building.

Modern Family, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC