‘Modern Family’ Star Ed O’Neill Weighs in on Possibility of a Reunion or Reboot

Is a Modern Family reunion on the horizon? Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson is stirring up questions with his recent social media post (below) from the show’s set, which he captioned, “Haven’t seen this view in a while.”

The show will celebrate 15 years since its debut this fall, which makes now the perfect time for a Pritchett-Dunphy family reunion, but is there anything currently in the works? We asked series star Ed O’Neill while at Disney Upfront in New York City on May 14, where he was promoting FX‘s upcoming series Clipped.

“I don’t like to do that stuff,” the actor admitted. But as much as he isn’t one for revisiting old characters, O’Neill hasn’t closed to door on such an idea entirely. “I mean, I am open to it,” he says. “I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that.”

In other words, it sounds like a reunion or revival would be dependent on O’Neill’s costars and what they’d like. If Ferguson’s social media post is any indication, the show isn’t far from the cast’s mind.

Debuting in September 2009, the Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd-created series introduced viewers to the Pritchett-Dunphy family led by patriarch Jay (O’Neill) who is married to his notably younger wife Gloria (Sofia Vergara), serving as step-father to her son Manny (Rico Rodrigez).

Meanwhile, Julie Bowen played his daughter Clare who was married to Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell), with whom she had three kids, Haley (Sarah Hyland), Alex (Ariel Winter), and Luke (Nolan Gould). Rounding out the group was Jay’s son Mitchell (Ferguson) who was married to Cam (Eric Stonestreet) with whom he adopted daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).

Together, they made up the titular modern family that fans came to love over eleven seasons until the show concluded its run in 2020.

