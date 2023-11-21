Hanks-giving, ‘NCIS,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & More Thanksgiving 2023 TV Marathons

While many families gather to watch the Thanksgiving parades, football games, and dog shows, sometimes you just want to binge a familiar classic. You may also want to relax after eating a huge meal and catch up with some of your favorite movies or television shows.

Let’s see which shows and movies are having marathons on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Hanks-giving: A Tom Hanks Marathon on Pluto TV

If you’re a Tom Hanks fan, why not celebrate Turkey Day with a marathon of some of his best films? Enjoy Punchline, Forrest Gump, Catch Me if You Can, and Saving Private Ryan on the Pluto TV Icons channel.

‘NCIS’ & ‘JAG’ Marathon on Pluto TV

Catch up on episodes of JAG and NCIS on the Pluto TV Drama channel.

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Marathon on Pluto TV

Watch supermodel Tyra Banks and her quest to find the best, up-and-coming models on America’s Next Top Model on the Pluto TV Competition channel.

‘Seinfeld’ Marathon on Comedy Central

Join Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer and watch the “show about nothing,” perfect for forgetting how full you are. Seinfeld will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ on CMT

Let the holiday season begin, and get a lot of laughs from the late John Candy and Steve Martin. Planes, Trains & Automobiles, is having an all-day marathon on CMT, with the first airing at 11 am and the last one starting at 5:45 pm ET.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on E!

If November 1 means the Christmas season has begun for you, then Thanksgiving is actually the perfect time to get in the holiday spirit. Watch James Stewart attempt to find the true meaning of life with the It’s a Wonderful Life marathon beginning at noon on E!, with the last airing at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Star Wars’ Marathon on FX

Last year, FX shared a Marvel movie marathon; this year, it is all about Star Wars. Start with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 9:30 a.m., Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at 12:30 p.m., Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 3:30 p.m., Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 6:30 p.m., and finally Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at 10 p.m. ET.

‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount Network

Go back to the beginning with the Duttons. Paramount is airing Season 1 with a Yellowstone marathon starting at 10 a.m. ET.

‘Friends’ on TBS

Watching Friends this year is bittersweet after the unexpected death of Matthew Perry. Pay tribute to Perry and his hilarious portrayal of Chandler by watching a Friends marathon on TBS, including all of the Thanksgiving episodes, starting at 10 a.m. After Friends, watch a few episodes of Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory. End the day by watching The Wizard of Oz at 8 p.m. and The Polar Express at 10:15 p.m. ET.

‘Harry Potter’ marathon on USA

Even though the Harry Potter films are not technically holiday movies, there is something so cozy about watching them this time of year. Catch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, starting at 9 a.m. ET on USA.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ on IFC

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, catch a marathon of Everybody Loves Raymond, starting with season 2 on IFC.