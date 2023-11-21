Hanks-giving, ‘NCIS,’ ‘Friends,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & More Thanksgiving 2023 TV Marathons

Lauren Novak
Comments
Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox on Friends - Season 5, 'The One with All the Thanksgivings'
Warner Brothers/Everett Collection

Friends TV Ugly Christmas Sweater

$49.95
Buy Now

While many families gather to watch the Thanksgiving parades, football games, and dog shows, sometimes you just want to binge a familiar classic. You may also want to relax after eating a huge meal and catch up with some of your favorite movies or television shows.

Let’s see which shows and movies are having marathons on Thanksgiving Day this year.

FORREST GUMP, Tom Hanks, 1994

Everett Collection

Hanks-giving: A Tom Hanks Marathon on Pluto TV

If you’re a Tom Hanks fan, why not celebrate Turkey Day with a marathon of some of his best films? Enjoy Punchline, Forrest Gump, Catch Me if You Can, and Saving Private Ryan on the Pluto TV Icons channel.

‘NCIS’ & ‘JAG’ Marathon on Pluto TV

Catch up on episodes of JAG and NCIS on the Pluto TV Drama channel.

‘America’s Next Top Model’ Marathon on Pluto TV

Watch supermodel Tyra Banks and her quest to find the best, up-and-coming models on America’s Next Top Model on the Pluto TV Competition channel.

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals 2023: Hulu for 99 Cents, Paramount+ 67% Discount
Related

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals 2023: Hulu for 99 Cents, Paramount+ 67% Discount

SEINFELD, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerry Seinfeld, 1990-1998, Season 8

Everett Collection

‘Seinfeld’ Marathon on Comedy Central

Join Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer and watch the “show about nothing,” perfect for forgetting how full you are. Seinfeld will run from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ on CMT

Let the holiday season begin, and get a lot of laughs from the late John Candy and Steve Martin. Planes, Trains & Automobiles, is having an all-day marathon on CMT, with the first airing at 11 am and the last one starting at 5:45 pm ET.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on E!

If November 1 means the Christmas season has begun for you, then Thanksgiving is actually the perfect time to get in the holiday spirit. Watch James Stewart attempt to find the true meaning of life with the It’s a Wonderful Life marathon beginning at noon on E!, with the last airing at 9 p.m. ET.

STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, Dave Prowse as Darth Vader, 1980

Lucasfilm/Everett Collection

‘Star Wars’ Marathon on FX

Last year, FX shared a Marvel movie marathon; this year, it is all about Star Wars. Start with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at 9:30 a.m., Star Wars: Return of the Jedi at 12:30 p.m., Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 3:30 p.m., Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 6:30 p.m., and finally Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at 10 p.m. ET.

‘Yellowstone’ on Paramount Network

Go back to the beginning with the Duttons. Paramount is airing Season 1 with a Yellowstone marathon starting at 10 a.m. ET.

‘Friends’ on TBS

Watching Friends this year is bittersweet after the unexpected death of Matthew Perry. Pay tribute to Perry and his hilarious portrayal of Chandler by watching a Friends marathon on TBS, including all of the Thanksgiving episodes, starting at 10 a.m. After Friends, watch a few episodes of Modern Family and The Big Bang Theory. End the day by watching The Wizard of Oz at 8 p.m. and The Polar Express at 10:15 p.m. ET.

HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE, Daniel Radcliffe, 2001

Everett Collection

‘Harry Potter’ marathon on USA

Even though the Harry Potter films are not technically holiday movies, there is something so cozy about watching them this time of year. Catch Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, starting at 9 a.m. ET on USA.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ on IFC

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, catch a marathon of Everybody Loves Raymond, starting with season 2 on IFC.

America's Next Top Model - VH1

America's Next Top Model where to stream

Catch Me If You Can -

Catch Me If You Can where to stream

Everybody Loves Raymond - CBS

Everybody Loves Raymond where to stream

Forrest Gump -

Forrest Gump where to stream

Friends - NBC

Friends where to stream

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets -

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets where to stream

America's Next Top Model

Catch Me If You Can

Everybody Loves Raymond

Forrest Gump

Friends

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

It's a Wonderful Life

JAG

Modern Family

NCIS

Return of the Jedi

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld

Star Wars

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Big Bang Theory

The Empire Strikes Back

The Polar Express

The Wizard of Oz

Yellowstone

James Stewart

John Candy

Matthew Perry

Steve Martin

Tom Hanks

Tyra Banks

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Con O'Neill in 'Our Flag Means Death' - Season 2
1
‘Our Flag Means Death’ Star Con O’Neill Addresses Izzy’s Ending: ‘I Loved Playing Him’
NCIS Mark Harmon
2
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon Gives Update on Possible Return to Show
Jesse L. Martin and Maahra Hill for 'The Irrational'
3
Ask Matt: ‘Irrational’ Scheduling, ‘NCIS,’ ‘Rookie: Feds’ & More
'Christmas Island,' 'Where Are You, Christmas?' and 'A Merry Scottish Christmas'
4
The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of 2023 (So Far)
'S.W.A.T.,' '9-1-1' and 'Tracker'
5
Midseason 2024 TV Schedule: Full List of Network Premiere Dates