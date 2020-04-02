Wednesday TV Ratings: 'Masked Singer' Dominates, 'Garth & Trisha Live' Strong

Whether it's a singing competition (with masked celebs) or the singing powerhouse couple Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, broadcast audiences Wednesday night gravitated towards some escape and feel-good singing.

Per usual (and with NBC's Chicago series in reruns), the dominant series of the night was Fox's The Masked Singer, which took the lead in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers. In fact, with its numbers already on the rise either due to the pandemic or the fact that this week's episode brought the final nine contestants together for the first time (or both!), the series hit its highest numbers for the season outside of it's mammoth premiere post-Super Bowl (23.78 million).

Also bringing eyeballs in total viewers was a special featuring married country superstars Brooks and Yearwood doing a live show from their Nashville studio. During the hour, the pair also pledged to donate $1 million to help fight COVID-19. The special came in second for the 9 pm hour (after the second hour of The Masked Singer) though Modern Family came in just ahead of it to take second with 18-49 for the hour. David Blaine: The Magic Way in the 10 pm hour won the 18-49 demo and came in second behind a Chicago P.D. rerun in total viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, April 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):