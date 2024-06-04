The Dunphys and the Pritchetts need to spill the beans! After some very cryptic teases about a possible Modern Family reboot, Jesse Tyler Ferguson is responding to all the speculation.

During his appearance during the June 4 episode of The Talk, Ferguson was asked about his Instagram Story post where he shared a photo from the Modern Family set, specifically Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire’s (Julie Bowen) home. “That was on the set, and yes, we’re doing a sequel. I’m just kidding,” he said.

He added, “It’s something I can’t really talk about. Isn’t that annoying? I know. I was on the set with some of my cast mates. It’s not a reboot… Is it a movie? I don’t know.”

The actor, who starred as Mitchell Pritchett in the ABC sitcom, acknowledged that he “probably shouldn’t have posted it because then I wouldn’t be having to talk about it on national television. But listen, this is the thing I’m really excited about. Because people are so excited about this photo, I’m just thrilled that people want us back that much. I would love to do a reboot. I think you would know if we were doing one, but there is something coming out.”

The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell asked Ferguson if he got in trouble for posting the photo. “I think I am now,” Ferguson said.

TV Insider recently asked Ed O’Neill, who played patriarch Jay Pritchett, about a possible Modern Family reunion or reboot. “I don’t like to do that stuff,” the Clipped star said. However, he admitted that he is “open” to a reunion of sorts. “I like everybody involved, so I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no if everyone else wants to]. I wouldn’t do that,” he said.

The Emmy-winning series premiered in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons. Modern Family will celebrate its 15th anniversary this September. Sounds like the perfect time for a Dunphy-Pritchett reunion, right?

Modern Family, All Seasons Streaming on Hulu