The 8 Best New Year’s Eve Parties on TV, Ranked

There is no greater FOMO than watching the most glamorous New Year’s Eve parties that your favorite TV characters attend. The good news? Let these episodes be an inspiration for you to plan how to ring in 2023, sequins and all.

Scroll down for the top eight New Year’s Eve bashes to emulate.

Frasier
NBC

8. "RDWRER," Frasier (Season 7, Episode 12)

Great episode, awful way to spend New Year’s Eve. When Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles’ (David Hyde Pierce) favorite NYE venue is burned down, they join their father Martin (John Mahoney) in his Winnebago, or “Road Warrior,” for a road trip.

Available to stream on Hulu, Paramount+, and Peacock

Modern Family
ABC

7. "New Year's Eve," Modern Family (Season 4, Episode 11)

Patriarch Jay (Ed O’Neill) wants the family to experience his favorite hotel in Palm Springs, which has now become a haven for elderly guests and *gulp* nudists. Claire (Julie Bowen) and her husband Phil (Ty Burrell) try to sneak away for an intimate evening, while Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) are determined to prove they’re not past their partying prime.

Available to stream on Hulu and Peacock

How I Met Your Mother
CBS

6. "The Limo," How I Met Your Mother (Season 1, Episode 11)

Lovelorn Ted (Josh Radnor) rents a limo so Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall (Jason Segel), and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) can attend five (!!) parties in three hours, all before the stroke of midnight. Obviously hijinx ensue, including mistaken identity, a lost CD, and love triangles, plus a champagne toast in a crowded backseat, but right before the New Year, Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Ted share their first kiss which makes it all worth it.

Available to stream on Hulu

30 Rock
NBC

5. "Klaus and Greta," 30 Rock (Season 4, Episode 9)

Jack (Alec Baldwin) travels to Boston to erase a regrettable voicemail to his high school sweetheart (Julianne Moore), while Liz (Tina Fey) apologizes for accidentally outing her cousin (Jeffrey Self). Yes, this is technically about the day after a crazy NYE party, but exactly how wild was this shindig if THIS is the aftermath? Plus Liz hooks up with James Franco, playing himself — albeit in love with a Japanese body pillow.

Available to stream on Hulu and Peacock

Gossip Girl
The CW

4. "The End of the Affair?," Gossip Girl (Season 5, Episode 11)

In classic Gossip Girl fashion, there is more drama than even worth recapping, so here’s all you need to know: the outfits are great, there’s a fabulous NYE party complete with karaoke, everyone kisses, and designer Vera Wang guest stars. Can it get more posh?

Available to stream on HBO Max

Friends
NBC

3. "The One With All the Resolutions," Friends (Season 6, Episode 10)

OK, so maybe we all can’t go to a taping of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” (now hosted by Ryan Seacrest), but Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) make it look so fun with their sibling dance routine. Keep in mind, this was New Year’s Eve in 1999, right before the big century shift in 2000, so it was probably an extra crazy night. Elle Macpherson also guests stars as Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) love interest, making it the ultimate fantasy NYE party.

Available to stream on HBO Max

The O.C.
Fox

2. "The Countdown," The O.C. (Season 1, Episode 14)

Marissa (Mischa Barton) tells Ryan (Ben McKenzie) that she loves him, to which he replies, “Thank you.” Marissa is rightfully annoyed and attends creepy Oliver’s (Taylor Handley) NYE blowout. Right before Oliver can make his move on Marissa, Ryan rushes to the party minutes before midnight to tell Marissa that he does in fact love her too. Not only is this one of the best NYE kisses, but let’s just take a moment to acknowledge that Oliver’s penthouse party seemed like one of the greatest parties of all time.

Available to stream on Hulu

Sex and the City
HBO

1. Sex and the City: The Movie

The legendary HBO series Sex and the City spurred two films, and this first feature-length movie features one of the most heart-wrenching New Year’s Eve celebrations. Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are butting heads, but Carrie still travels “all the way downtown” to be with Miranda during her divorce. Carrie’s sparkly beanie, fur coat, and fuzzy pajamas are ultimate loungewear goals, and “Auld Lang Syne” plays as she dodges ice puddles while running to Miranda. Try not to cry. It might not be a party, but it’s hard to look at their compassionate friendship and not feel left out. Grab your loved ones close — sometimes the best NYE “party” is just sitting beside those you care about to ring in the New Year.

Available to stream on HBO Max

