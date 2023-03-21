March Madness is well underway, as is our Ultimate TV Couple bracket for these few weeks. So who has made it into our Final Four?

Well, all four couples have been off-air for some time already (some more than others). ER‘s Dr. Doug Ross (George Clooney) and Nurse Carol Hathaway (Julianna Margulies) are facing off against Bones‘ Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), while Modern Family‘s Mitch Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) are going head to head with I Love Lucy‘s Lucy (Lucille Ball) and Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz).

Remember, we started with 32 couples from shows past and present, comedy and drama. Now, we’re heading into our final two rounds, running from now through March 23, then March 23 through March 25 (rounds start at 2:30 p.m. ET on the noted day).

And there have been some big surprises so far. The most shocking might be that Outlander‘s Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) didn’t make it past the second round, with Bones‘ Brennan and Booth beating them (with 54 percent of the vote for that match-up). Bones also was victorious over Grey’s Anatomy‘s Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), with 53 percent of the vote, to make it to the Final Four.

ER‘s Doug and Carol also won over some fan-favorites like The X-Files‘ FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Angel (Boreanaz). They made it to the Final Four after receiving 55 percent of the vote when facing off against Friends‘ Monica Gellar (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).

The Flash‘s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) beat Glee‘s Brittany Pierce (Heather Morris) and Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera), as well as One Tree Hill‘s Haley James Scott (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Nathan Scott (James Lafferty). But Modern Family‘s Mitch and Cam received 63 percent of the vote to knock the super couple out.

Meanwhile, Lucy and Ricky beat out The Brady Bunch‘s Carol (Florence Henderson) and Mike (Robert Reed), as well as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s Uncle Phil (James Avery) and Aunt Viv (Daphne Reid). Then, they received 63 percent of the vote facing off against Cheers‘ Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) and Sam Malone (Ted Danson).

But who will be the Ultimate TV Couple? You decide, so head over to the bracket to vote!