Modern Family cast members reunited as their characters onscreen for the first time since the comedy series ended in 2020 in a commercial for the messaging app WhatsApp. The ad – featuring Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Eric Stonestreet – aired Monday, June 17 during the NBA Finals Championship game.

The commercials opens with Phil (Burrell), Claire (Bowen), and Cam (Stonestreet) sitting on the Dunphys’ living room couch, looking at Cam’s phone to see a photo of Haley’s (played by Sarah Hyland on the show) twins. As the three gush, Mitchell (Ferguson) walks in and naturally wants to see.

In classic Phil fashion, the clueless dad immediately answers, “It’s in the group chat.” It’s quickly revealed that the three on the couch started a family group chat without Mitchell, to which he replies with his famous quote, “Shame!” – finger point and all. Watch the full commercial in the video above.

The ad aired just a few weeks after Ferguson posted a photo of the set, specifically Phil and Claire’s home, with the caption, “Haven’t seen this view in a while.” Fans began to speculate that a revival for the family sitcom was in the works.

A few weeks later, Ferguson addressed these rumors himself on morning talk show The Talk, saying he “can’t really talk about” what the project was, which he acknowledged was “annoying.”

It seems fans have gotten their answer, with this WhatsApp commercial. While the ad has come and gone, that doesn’t mean there might not still be hope for more reunions in the future.

In an interview with TV Insider, Ed O’Neill (who played the family patriarch Jay) said he’d be open to reviving the show one last time, though he admittedly doesn’t “like to do that stuff.”

“I like everybody involved,” O’Neill told us. “So I wouldn’t be the guy who [says no]. I wouldn’t do that.”