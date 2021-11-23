‘Modern Family,’ ‘Cheers,’ & More Thanksgivings Gone Wrong to Stream on Hulu

The holiday season is always fraught with tension, so let off some steam with these sitcoms that show the lighter side of Turkey Day disasters on Hulu.

Modern Family (“Three Turkeys,” Season 6, Episode 8)

Guided by an app featuring the seductive voice of chef Nigella Lawson (her turkey-prep instructions include “rub the breasts”), Phil (Ty Burrell) takes over meal prep from doubtful wife Claire (Julie Bowen), secretly keeping a backup bird in the garage. But when the power blows and they need electricity, they head to the home of her dad (Ed O’Neill) and stepmom Gloria (Sofia Vergara), who are making their own meal even though they lied and said they were in Mexico to avoid the family.

Cheers (“Thanksgiving Orphans,” Season 5, Episode 9)

Sometimes you want to go where everybody…throws peas at you. Carla (Rhea Perlman) hosts a potluck dinner for everyone at the bar who doesn’t have plan and Diane (Shelley Long) crashes in pilgrim garb. The crew grows hangry (hungry+ angry) while waiting for the undercooked turkey to finish, and a food fight with the now-cold side dishes ensues.

Fresh off the Boat (“Huangsgiving,” Season 2, Episode 8)

Set table, preheat oven…pluck feathers? Huang family mom Jessica (Constance Wu) is thrilled when her mother (Shu Lan Tuan) finally chooses her over sister Connie (Susan Park) to host the meal. But none of Jessica’s planning seems to work out: For one, the Cornish hens are delivered alive!

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (“Thanksgiving,” Season 1, Episode 10)

Detective Santiago (Melissa Fumero) has her colleagues from the precinct over for dinner, but they soon learn it’s just a way for her to suck up to their boss (Andre Braugher). At least the crew gets to razz her bad cooking and outdated home decor. Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) quips, “It looks like you live on the set of Murder, She Wrote.”