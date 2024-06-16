“Something” is happening with the cast of Modern Family, four years after the Emmy-winning ABC comedy ended its 11-season run.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitch on the show, piqued fans’ curiosity when he posted a photo of the set of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil’s (Ty Burrell) foyer. “Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he captioned the snapshot.

Ferguson addressed the snap weeks later on The Talk, saying “something [he] can’t really talk about” was the reason he was on set again. “Isn’t that annoying?” he added. “I know. I was on the set with some of my cast mates. It’s not a reboot… Is it a movie? I don’t know.”

While we wait for answers, we’re dreaming up titles and loglines for very serious, not at all jokey Modern Family revivals.