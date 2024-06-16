Amid ‘Modern Family’ Reunion Rumors, 8 Ideas for a Revival

Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O'Neill in 'Modern Family' Season 4
Peter “Hopper” Stone/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Modern Family

“Something” is happening with the cast of Modern Family, four years after the Emmy-winning ABC comedy ended its 11-season run.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitch on the show, piqued fans’ curiosity when he posted a photo of the set of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil’s (Ty Burrell) foyer. “Haven’t seen this view in a while,” he captioned the snapshot.

Ferguson addressed the snap weeks later on The Talk, saying “something [he] can’t really talk about” was the reason he was on set again. “Isn’t that annoying?” he added. “I know. I was on the set with some of my cast mates. It’s not a reboot… Is it a movie? I don’t know.”

While we wait for answers, we’re dreaming up titles and loglines for very serious, not at all jokey Modern Family revivals.

Julie Bowen as Claire and Sarah Hyland as Haley in 'Modern Family'
Richard Cartwright/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Modern Family Values

This sequel series — and perhaps the most straightforward of our pitches — sees the eldest kids of the Modern Family fam fumble their way through parenthood. As Phil himself said, the real circle of life is that your parents faked their way through it, you fake your way through it, and hopefully you don’t raise a serial killer.

Ty Burrell as Phil and Sofia Vergara as Gloria in 'Modern Family'
Peter “Hopper” Stone/ABC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Selling Suburban L.A.

In this riff on Netflix’s Selling Sunset/the O.C. franchise, Phil and Gloria’s (Sofia Vergara) real estate business takes off, requiring them to hire realtors who may or may not get along at the office. But Phil refuses to give up on the business — because, after all, there is no “done” in “Dunphy.”

Ariel Winter as Alex and Chris Geere as Arvin in 'Modern Family'
ABC

Swiss Family Fennerman

In Modern Family’s series finale, Alex (Ariel Winter) left to join professor-turned-paramour Arvin Fennerman (Chris Geere) on a research project in Switzerland. This series catches up with the couple as they navigate the culture clash in their new Alpine environs — and as Alex, for once, encounters people with a higher IQ than hers.

Rico Rodriguez as Manny in 'Modern Family'
Peter 'Hopper' Stone/ABC/Everett Collection

Manny About Town

When we last saw Gloria’s son Manny (Rico Rodriguez), he was getting ready to travel across the globe for a year. Now back in Los Angeles, Manny brings that worldly knowledge to a new show highlighting the best of Los Angeles’ arts, culture, and culinary scenes… with stepdad Jay (Ed O’Neill) showing up, just by happenstance, of course, for each wine tasting.

Nolan Gould as Luke in 'Modern Family'
Tony Rivetti/ABC

Luke Who’s Hulking Now

Anyone who has seen Nolan Gould’s recent shirtless pics on social media can attest that the actor has buffed up since Modern Family’s finale. This show, based in the University of Oregon gym, has his character, Luke, offering powerlifting tips… now that his days of trampoline basketball are long behind him.

Eric Stonestreet as Cam and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitch in 'Modern Family'
Tony Rivetti / ABC / Everett Collection

Missouri Loves Company

A former Missouri farm boy, Cam (Eric Stonestreet) has no trouble adjusting to his new life with husband Mitch and their two kids in the Show-Me State, where Cam is now a college football coach. But Mitch, a born urbanite (and a neurotic one, at that), misses the creature comforts of city life in this fish-out-of-water comedy.

Sarah Hyland as Haley and Reid Ewing as Dylan in 'Modern Family'
Tony Rivetti/ABC

Marshall Law

A legal comedy-drama in the same vein as Ally McBeal or Boston Legal follows married couple Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan Marshall (Reid Ewing), who have somehow passed the bar, as they open a legal practice while juggling their twins — as Uncle Mitch, an attorney with decades of experience, just rolls his eyes.

Catherine O'Hara with the 'Modern Family' cast
Michael Ansell/ABC

Modern Family Feud

In a dystopian follow-up to Modern Family, the Pritchett-Dunphy-Delgado-Tucker clan is ripped asunder by a Thanksgiving dinner gone epically wrong. Luckily, self-help author Debra Radcliffe (Catherine O’Hara) returns to help the family members clean out their emotional junk drawers and find their way back to one another.

Modern Family

