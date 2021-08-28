How Well Do You Remember the 2011 Emmy Winners?

2011 Emmys Comedy Series Nominees
NBC, Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, NBC

Which TV show won Outstanding Comedy Series?

2011 Emmys Modern Family
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Modern Family

The ABC comedy was the most-nominated and the winningest TV show of the night, and it would go on to top this category another three years to cap off a five-year streak.

2011 Emmys Comedy Actress Nominees
NBC, CBS, Showtime, NBC, Fox, Showtime

Which person won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

The nominees were 30 Rock’s Tina Fey, Mike & Molly’s Melissa McCarthy, Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco, Parks and Recreation’s Amy Poehler, Raising Hope’s Martha Plimpton, and The Big C’s Laura Linney.

2011 Emmys Melissa McCarthy
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mike & Molly’s Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy won her first Emmy that year, picking up the prize for her role as Molly Flynn in the sitcom. Six years later, she won another Emmy for her job hosting Saturday Night Live.

2011 Emmys Comedy Actor Nominees
NBC, Showtime, FX, CBS, CBS, NBC

Which person won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

The nominees were 30 Rock’s Alec Baldwin, EpisodesMatt LeBlanc, Louie’s Louis C.K., The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, and The Office’s Steve Carell.

2011 Emmys Jim Parsons
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons

Parsons’ role as Sheldon Cooper ultimately earned him four Emmys: He won the category in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

2011 Emmys Drama Series Nominees
HBO, Showtime, NBC, HBO, AMC, CBS

Which TV show won Outstanding Drama Series?

The nominees were Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, Friday Night Lights, Game of Thrones, Mad Men, and The Good Wife.

2011 Emmys Mad Men
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mad Men

The AMC show earned its fourth consecutive Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2011, and it would go on to earn another four nominations in the category.

2011 Emmys Drama Actress Nominees
NBC, NBC, NBC, AMC, CBS, AMC

Which person won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama?

The nominees were Friday Night LightsConnie Britton, Harry’s Law’s Kathy Bates, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Mariska Hargitay, Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss, The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies, and The Killing’s Mireille Enos.

2011 Emmys Julianna Margulies
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies

Margulies, who had last nabbed an Emmy in 1995 for her performance on ER, won in 2011 for playing The Good Wife‘s Alicia Florrick and would take the trophy for the same role three years later.

2011 Emmys Drama Actor Nominees
HBO, Showtime NBC, Fox, FX, AMC

Which person won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama?

The nominees were Boardwalk Empire’s Steve Buscemi, Dexter’s Michael C. Hall, Friday Night LightsKyle Chandler, House’s Hugh Laurie, Justified’s Timothy Olyphant, and Mad Men’s Jon Hamm.

2011 Emmys Kyle Chandler
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Friday Night Lights’ Kyle Chandler

Chandler picked up his first Emmy in 2011, though he’d also been nominated for his role as Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights the year before. And five years prior, he got a guest-starring nod for his role as Dylan Young on Grey’s Anatomy.

While TV buffs (ourselves included) count down the days until the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, we’re winding back the clock a decade and testing your knowledge of 2011’s Emmy winners.

The list of nominees from that year gives us big-time small-screen nostalgia. As of the 2011 ceremony, Friday Night Lights had just ended, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey had just premiered, Jon Stewart was still hosting The Daily Show, Jimmy Fallon was still hosting Late Night, and American Idol was still a Fox show. Oh, and the Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Comedies only had six nominees apiece.

But can you remember which TV shows and lead stars took home Emmy gold that year? Scroll down and put your television obsession to the test!

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, Sunday, September 19, 8/7c, CBS

