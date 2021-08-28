How Well Do You Remember the 2011 Emmy Winners?

Chandler picked up his first Emmy in 2011, though he’d also been nominated for his role as Eric Taylor in Friday Night Lights the year before. And five years prior, he got a guest-starring nod for his role as Dylan Young on Grey’s Anatomy .

Margulies, who had last nabbed an Emmy in 1995 for her performance on ER , won in 2011 for playing The Good Wife‘s Alicia Florrick and would take the trophy for the same role three years later.

The AMC show earned its fourth consecutive Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2011, and it would go on to earn another four nominations in the category.

Parsons’ role as Sheldon Cooper ultimately earned him four Emmys: He won the category in 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014.

McCarthy won her first Emmy that year, picking up the prize for her role as Molly Flynn in the sitcom. Six years later, she won another Emmy for her job hosting Saturday Night Live .

The ABC comedy was the most-nominated and the winningest TV show of the night, and it would go on to top this category another three years to cap off a five-year streak.

While TV buffs (ourselves included) count down the days until the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, we’re winding back the clock a decade and testing your knowledge of 2011’s Emmy winners.

The list of nominees from that year gives us big-time small-screen nostalgia. As of the 2011 ceremony, Friday Night Lights had just ended, Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey had just premiered, Jon Stewart was still hosting The Daily Show, Jimmy Fallon was still hosting Late Night, and American Idol was still a Fox show. Oh, and the Outstanding Drama and Outstanding Comedies only had six nominees apiece.

But can you remember which TV shows and lead stars took home Emmy gold that year? Scroll down and put your television obsession to the test!

