10 Best Mother’s Day TV Episodes

Abby Strusowski
1 Comment
Untitled design (7)

Mothers know best — even TV moms!

Mother’s Day is here, and your mom deserves nothing less than the best. In addition to all of the love and gifts that you’ll be showering her with, you can also tune into an episode of one of our favorite Mother’s Day episodes to end her special day.

We rounded up the ones that will make Mom feel right at home with some other awesome mamas.

10 TV Moms Who Can Kick Your A**See Also

10 TV Moms Who Can Kick Your A**

If you learn anything this Mother's Day, let it be not to mess with these TV mamas!
gg hulu
Hulu

The Golden Girls

Season 3, Episode 25



You better call your mother on Mother’s Day because she’ll be waiting by the phone! The girls begin to reminisce about the stories of Mother’s Days past while they wait for their children to call them before brunch. Sophia starts to get antsy, because she wants to get there before all of the best pieces of shrimp are gone. Lesson learned: call early!

mod fam abc
ABC

Modern Family

Season 2, Episode 21



Claire and Gloria want to go hiking for Mother’s Day, but they cannot stand their kids’ complaining, so they leave them behind. Meanwhile, Phil and Jay cook dinner for their entire family, and Jay gets emotional remembering his mom. It leads to an awkward, but heartwarming moment. In the Tucker-Pritchett household, Cam starts to worry about the roles in his and Mitchell’s relationship when Mitchell brings him breakfast in bed.

leah remini hulu
Hulu

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative

Season 2, Episode 1



Leah and her sisters, Nicole and Shannon, throw a little tea party for their mom Vicki. During tea, they ask Vicki what she wants to do for Mother’s Day, expecting no answer. However, much to their surprise, Vicki says she wants to have lunch and a sleepover. To make the day a little more special, the sisters also plan to recreate old pictures.

oitnb netflix
Netflix

Orange is the New Black

Season 3, Episode 1



Caputo feels like the inmates need a better connection with what’s going on outside of prison, so he comes up with the idea of a Mother’s Day Fair for the inmates and their moms. Needless to say, the sentimental holiday has all of the inmates bringing their mixed feelings to light.

everybody loves raymond cbs
CBS

Everybody Loves Raymond

Season 6, Episode 22



Marie and Debra have the mother of all fights right before Mother’s Day. By the time the holiday rolls around, they are both giving each other the silent treatment. To make matter worse, the women try to force Frank, Ray and Robert to choose sides. Nobody wins in this situation.

30 rock hulu
Hulu

30 Rock

Season 4, Episode 20



All the moms of The Girlie Show’s cast and crew are invited to visit the set for Mother’s Day. Liz’s mother reveals to her that the love of her life was astronaut Buzz Aldrin, not Liz’s father, while Jack’s mom starts meddling in his relationships with CNBC host Avery Jessup and his high school crush, Nancy Donovan.

goldbergs hulu
Hulu

The Goldbergs

Season 3, Episode 22



Unsurprisingly, Barry and Erica forget about Mother’s Day, so they quickly come up with “mom coupons” as a last-minute gift, again. Beverly tries to cash in all of the coupons that she saved over the years at the same time, much to the dismay of Barry and Erica. The pair feel bad, and attempt to cook breakfast as an apology, but they end up creating a mess. Beverly appreciates the gesture and forgives them, as any mom would.

snl hulu
Hulu

Saturday Night Live

Season 35, Episode 21



Betty White is essentially America’s favorite grandmother. Back in 2010, she hosted the Mother Day’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The beloved actress appeared in many of SNL’s iconic sketches including NPR’s Delicious Dish, MacGruber, the Lawrence Welk Show and Scared Straight.

the middle abc
ABC

The Middle

Season 1, Episode 22



Over the course of its run, The Middle aired several different Mother’s Day episodes, but the best one is the original. Frankie is upset by the lackluster gifts she receives from her kids on Mother’s Day as she thinks they are a bit childish. Instead, she gives herself a re-do and visits her mom the next day. But her mother is not too thrilled to see her.

bob burger hulu
Hulu

Bob’s Burgers

Season 7, Episode 20



Linda is down for the count with a cold and is unable to make the kids’ Mothers and Primary Caregiver Appreciation Cabaret at school. Bob promises to record the show, but things go awry when his camcorder breaks. Instead, the kids recreate the pageant at home for her to see.

30 Rock

Bob's Burgers

Everybody Loves Raymond

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

The Goldbergs

The Golden Girls

The Middle