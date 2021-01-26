'Modern Family' to Stream on Hulu & Peacock in a Multi-Year Shared Agreement
Starting February 3, all 250 episodes of the long-running sitcom powerhouse Modern Family will be available to Hulu and Peacock subscribers, the two streamers have announced.
The multi-year shared agreement marks the first time the entire series will be available on a subscription video-on-demand platform in the U.S.
ABC Spring 2021 Dates: 'Rebel,' 'Home Economics' & a Fave Drama's Move
"Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life," said Brian Henderson, vice president, Content Partnerships, Hulu. "We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we're excited to offer every episode."
The show, co-created and co-executive produced by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, premiered in 2009 and wrapped up on ABC last spring. It won a whopping 22 Emmys.