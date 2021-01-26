'Modern Family' to Stream on Hulu & Peacock in a Multi-Year Shared Agreement

Starting February 3, all 250 episodes of the long-running sitcom powerhouse Modern Family will be available to Hulu and Peacock subscribers, the two streamers have announced.

The multi-year shared agreement marks the first time the entire series will be available on a subscription video-on-demand platform in the U.S.

"Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, Modern Family ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life," said Brian Henderson, vice president, Content Partnerships, Hulu. "We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we're excited to offer every episode."

The show, co-created and co-executive produced by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, premiered in 2009 and wrapped up on ABC last spring. It won a whopping 22 Emmys.