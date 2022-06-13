Philip Baker Hall Dies: ‘Seinfeld’ Library Cop, ‘Modern Family’ Star Was 90

Philip Baker Hall has died. The actor, known for roles in shows like Modern Family and Seinfeld, was 90 years old.



News of the actor’s death was shared by his neighbor, Sam Farmer, on social media, who wrote, “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones. The world has an empty space in it.”

Hall is best known for his role as a game show host in Paul Thomas Anderson’s star-studded flick Magnolia. Over the years, he made his mark as a character actor, guest-starring on plenty of fan-favorite TV shows.

Among some of Hall’s notable guest spots are the Dunphys’ curmudgeonly neighbor Walt Kleezak in Modern Family, the library cop Lt. Joe Bookman in Seinfeld, and Doctor Morrison in Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also had parts on Everwood, The Newsroom, The Practice, Falcon Crest, Family Ties, Emergency!, M*A*S*H, and many others.

Hall’s last credit includes Netflix’s short-lived series Messiah, which aired in 2020. Other recent TV roles include Room 104, Corporate, and Second Chance. Along with Magnolia, Hall’s movie filmography features titles like Oscar-winning picture Argo, 50/50, The Truman Show, Midnight Run, Ghostbusters II, Rush Hour, Rush Hour 3, and many others.

Born in September of 1931, Hall grew up in Toledo Ohio, and went on to serve in United States Army as a translator in Germany before becoming a high school teacher. He worked for off-Broadway and Broadway productions in New York and broke into onscreen acting in the 1970s. He leaves behind his wife Holly Wolfe and two daughters.

Check out Baker Hall’s iconic performance as the library cop in Seinfeld: