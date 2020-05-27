USA & Syfy Celebrate National Pride Month With 'Wynonna,' 'SVU' & More Marathons

USA Network and Syfy are partnering with GLAAD for a campaign spotlighting positive representation for National Pride Month this June.

Both networks will feature Pride-themed marathons, custom short-form and fan videos, PSAs, podcast episodes, and more. Marathons on USA will include custom content with BD Wong (Law & Order: SVU).

"During a time when many Pride events have been cancelled, SYFY and USA are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialty content in honor of National Pride Month," Chris McCumber, President, USA and SYFY, said. "We are so grateful for GLAAD's partnership and advocacy towards positive representation, and look forward to joining together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June."

"SYFY and USA each have long histories of sharing LGBTQ stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire and this Pride month will bring empowering content and series to fans all over," GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro added. "During a Pride month when many LGBTQ community members will not be able to gather in-person, LGBTQ visibility matters more than ever and SYFY and USA's content will help to ensure the spirit of Pride still shines bright."

Check out the schedule of content across Syfy and USA Network below.

Syfy

Marathons

Wynonna Earp's #WayHaught Wednesdays: Season 1 and Season 2 episodes centered on the couple, Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell) and content highlighting the impact of the show and Earpers' passion. (Wednesday, June 3, 6-9am; Wednesday, June 10 and 17, 6:30-9:30am; Wednesday, June 24, 6-10am)

Xena: Warrior Princess: These marathons will include new content with stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O'Connor discussing representation and highlighting fans. (Thursday, June 4 and 25, 6:30-11:30am; Thursday, June 11, 6am-12pm; Thursday, June 18, 6:30am-12:30pm)

Programming

Vagrant Queen Season Finale: The newest Syfy series, based on the Vault Comics series, features an all-female team of writers and directors. (Thursday, June 4, 11/10c)

Available to Binge

On Syfy.com and NBCU's OneApp, fans can stream Killjoys, Vagrant Queen, Van Helsing, Xena: Warrior Princess, and the Syfy Wire acquisition Looking for Leia.

USA Network

Marathons

Law & Order: SVU "Stand Up With Pride": Hosted by BD Wong, this marathon features impactful LGBTQ+ storylines and includes custom wraps and resource pages from GLAAD. (Sunday, June 7, 9am-11pm)

Modern Family: Themes for these marathons, with resource pages from GLAAD throughout, include "Love is Love," "Here Come the Grooms," and "My Two Dads." (All month long)

Programming

Talk Stoop Pride Week Interviews: Hosted by Nessa Diab, these interviews, focusing on advocating for equality and celebrating members of the LGBTQ+ community, include Carson Kressley, Gigi Gorgeous, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Cynthia Germanotta, Jonathan Adler, and Simon Doonan. (Monday, June 1-Friday, June 5, 11am-3pm, and on YouTube all month)