’30 Rock,’ ‘Frasier’ & More Essential Leap Day Episodes

A holiday episode is a stalwart of any network sitcom — and for good reason. They provide a reprieve for the writers from the grind of cranking out 22 episodes worth of fresh narratives as well as a familiar setup for the audience.

Leap Day falls into more of a liminal space between a regular day and a holiday, but that hasn’t deterred sitcom writers from squeezing out a plotline about “leapling” birthdays and mythical Santa Claus-esque figures that emerge every four years. And what better genre to tackle something that doesn’t come around once a year than comedy, especially with hits like 30 Rock, Frasier (which, now that it’s returned and will be back for more, could do so again), and others?

We’ve rounded up the best Leap Day-centric sitcom episodes to ring in the arrival of February 29th that might be good enough to revisit before 2028!