TV comedies are some of the best shows to find deliciously sweet slow-burn romances. Whether it’s an enemies-to-lovers approach or best friends turned something more, there’s a couple for every kind of viewer.

In recent years, television has delivered some of the best slow burns in shows like Parks and Recreation, Abbott Elementary, Schitt’s Creek, and many more. Scroll down for a peek at some of our favorites and let us know yours in the comments section.