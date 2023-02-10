‘Parks and Rec,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More Comedy Slow-Burn Romances We Love

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Parks and Recreation,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and 'Schitt's Creek'
Tyler Golden / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection; ABC/Gilles Mingasson; ©CBC / courtesy Everett Collection
Parks and Recreation, Abbott Elementary, and Schitt's Creek

TV comedies are some of the best shows to find deliciously sweet slow-burn romances. Whether it’s an enemies-to-lovers approach or best friends turned something more, there’s a couple for every kind of viewer.

In recent years, television has delivered some of the best slow burns in shows like Parks and Recreation, Abbott Elementary, Schitt’s Creek, and many more. Scroll down for a peek at some of our favorites and let us know yours in the comments section.

Adam Scott and Amy Poehler in 'Parks and Recreation'
Byron Cohen / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Leslie Knope & Ben Wyatt from Parks and Recreation

Both committed in their plight to make the world around them better, Leslie (Amy Poehler) and Ben (Adam Scott) didn’t get along upon first meeting, mainly because he had been hired to audit her beloved city of Pawnee, Indiana. Ultimately, what unfolds is a perfect enemies-to-lovers romance that may burn slowly, but proves the right person is worth the wait.

Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski in 'The Office'
Paul Drinkwater / © NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jim Halpert & Pam Beasley from The Office

You can’t bring up comedy romances without mentioning The Office‘s it-couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). Their chemistry is palpable from the start of the NBC favorite. Despite Pam’s entanglement with then-fiancé Roy (David Denman), Jim’s affection for her won out over time and made way for some of the show’s most memorable moments, including a two-part wedding extravaganza in Niagara Falls.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams in 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Janine Teagues & Gregory Eddie from Abbott Elementary

From the start of Abbott‘s run, Janine (Quinta Brunson) caught the eye of the newest staff member, Gregory (Tyler James Williams), and in turn, she began to exhibit feelings for him, but their professional nature and ill-timed relationships have kept them from confronting the mutual affection. As Season 2 has played out, viewers are getting closer to the pair understanding their true feelings for one another. It’s pure torture in the best possible way.

Ben Feldman and America Ferrera in 'Superstore'
Michael Yarish/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Amy Sosa & Jonah Simms from Superstore

An underrated slow burn, Superstore‘s Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) had immediate chemistry when he joined the Cloud 9 team at the start of the show. Despite not loving retail work, Jonah’s love for Amy kept him tied to the store, which he ultimately grew to care for. It wasn’t until about midway through the series that they even acted on their mutual feelings, but once they finally did, it was everything and more.

William Jackson Harper and Kristen Bell in 'The Good Place'
Justin Lubin/©NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Eleanor Shellstrop & Chidi Anagonye from The Good Place

Meeting each other as soulmates at the beginning of the series, Eleanor (Kristen Bell) and Chidi (William Jackson Harper) couldn’t be more different from one another. Their pairing was initially a joke devised by the devilish Michael (Ted Danson), but over the course of the series, this unlikely duo became a strong team — and caught feelings for each other. It’s so sweet, you can’t help but shed a tear or two when their afterlife together comes to an end.

Jake Johnson and Zooey Deschanel in' New Girl'
Greg Gayne / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Jessica Day & Nick Miller from New Girl

When Jessica (Zooey Deschanel) moves into an L.A. loft with three men, she was just getting out of a relationship, but she quickly formed a bond with roommate Nick (Jake Johnson) that stood out from the others. Despite just being friends for the majority of Seasons 1 and 2, Nick’s feelings for her became clear during a game of True American, which involved the pair being forced to kiss; when he refused, Jess discovered it was because he was holding out for something more serious. The reveal leads to one of TV’s best sitcom kisses and sparks the beginning of an epic slow burn.

Daniel Levy and Noah Reid in 'Schitt's Creek'
©CBC / courtesy Everett Collection

David Rose & Patrick Brewer from Schitt's Creek

After spending a little over two seasons getting acclimated to the show’s titular town, David (Daniel Levy) met Patrick (Noah Reid) in Season 3. At first, he’s not sure what to make of the man who ultimately wants to get into business with him, helping start up Rose Apothecary. When David’s told by his friends and family that Patrick’s interest goes beyond business, David takes a leap of faith and kisses Patrick and the rest is history, particularly that “Simply the Best” performance.

Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson in 'Gilmore Girls'
Courtesy of Everett Collection

Lorelai Gilmore & Luke Danes from Gilmore Girls

Upon meeting Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke (Scott Patterson), you can’t help but feel the chemistry between them. While at first, it isn’t romantic, it becomes clearer with the passing of time that Lorelai and Luke’s connection is more than platonic. It takes quite some time before they finally act on it: It’s in the Season 4 finale that they kiss on the steps of the Dragonfly Inn.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
HBO Max

Stede Bonnet & Blackbeard from Our Flag Means Death

HBO Max‘s pirate comedy brings to life some historical figures in a less conventional sense as the show examines the relationship between Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). While Stede is a fish out of water, Blackbeard’s grown tired of his reputation, leading to a connection between two men who are trying to figure out their identities. Their chemistry builds sweetly over the season and while a pay-off doesn’t seem initially obvious, the pair ultimately make their feelings for each other clear before the end. But will the romance be short-lived? It’s clear the duo will have some things to work out when reunited in Season 2.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott in 'Fleabag'
©Amazon / courtesy Everett Collection

Fleabag & Hot Priest from Fleabag

Season 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s comedy series sets up her titular character with Andrew Scott‘s Hot Priest as the pair make a connection amid wedding planning for her father (Bill Paterson) and godmother (Olivia Colman). At first, it’s just friendly, but it takes a romantic turn that both of them resist at first, making for a slow burn and a brief tryst that ultimately ends by the finale, as much as no one (not even Fleabag or Hot Priest) wants it to.

Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'
Beth Dubber/©Fox/courtesy Everett Collection

Jake Peralta & Amy Santiago Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The Nine-Nine’s main couple didn’t start their relationship on a romantic note as Jake (Andy Samberg) often teased Amy (Melissa Fumero) for her perfectionist ways. Ultimately, their dynamic transforms into a friendship that eventually grows into a romantic relationship towards the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3. Despite their differences, they make one strong team worth rooting for.

Adam Devine and Sarah Hyland in 'Modern Family'
Eddy Chen / ©ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Haley Dunphy & Andy Bailey from Modern Family

Though they ultimately didn’t end up together, Modern Family fans’ love for Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Andy (Adam Devine) knows no bounds. Introduced as the nanny for Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Andy and Haley strike up an immediate connection that neither of them can act on due to the fact that he’s in a relationship. Once he finally is single though, Andy and Haley make for one of the show’s best couples throughout its 11-season run.

Abbott Elementary

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fleabag

Gilmore Girls

Modern Family

New Girl

Our Flag Means Death

Parks and Recreation

Schitt's Creek

Superstore

The Good Place

The Office (2005)

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Daniel Henney and Matthew Gray Gubler in 'Criminal Minds'
1
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Boss on Reid & Simmons Updates
Liam McIntyre in SPARTACUS: WAR OF THE DAMNED
2
‘Spartacus’ Returning to Starz With All New Sequel Series
Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks of 'Magnum P.I.'
3
‘Magnum P.I.’ Starts Off ‘With A Bit of a Bang’ in First Season on NBC (VIDEO)
Rihanna speaks at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference
4
Who Should Be Rihanna’s Guest Performer During Super Bowl Halftime?
Chip Zein, Asher Grodman, and Laraine Newman in 'Ghosts' Season 2
5
‘Ghosts’: Asher Grodman on Meeting Trevor’s Parents & Tara Reid