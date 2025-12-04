What the Stars of HGTV’s 2025 Canceled Shows Are Up to Now

Paige Strout
Keith Bynum, Shea Hicks-Whitfield and Evan Thomas attend the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York on May 11, 2024 in New York City; Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson attends the Atlanta premiere of 'Unexpected Christmas' at Regal Atlantic Station on October 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD; Carson Ming/Getty Images

HGTV may have canceled several fan favorite home renovation shows, but the series’ stars are as booked and busy as ever.

Back in June, Keith Bynum broke news via Instagram that Bargain Block had been canceled despite being renewed for another season. “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it,” he explained to his followers at the time.

That same month, the stars of Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer all revealed their shows had also been axed. In July, HGTV pulled the plug on Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

The TV personalities have made the best of a bad situation by continuing to show off their home renovation skills on and off the small screen.

Scroll down to see what the HGTV stars have been up to since the cancellations of their shows.

Shea Hicks-Whitfield, Keith Bynum, and Evan Thomas in Bargain Block
HGTV

Keith Bynum, Evan Thomas, & Shea Hicks-Whitfield — Bargain Block

In a September interview with People, Bynum said that he and Thomas pivoted “immediately into client work” for their company, NINE Design + Homes, following Bargain Block‘s cancellation. “There’s a massive cultural difference between doing television and then going back to client work,” he shared.

Bynum and Thomas have since documented their latest projects via social media. As for whether they are interested in doing another TV show, Bynum told People that the pair were “dipping our toes into other possibilities for other forms of media.”

However, Thomas sparked speculation that the pair are working on a new TV project by sharing an Instagram Story photo of Bynum on what appeared to be an outdoor set in November.

Hicks-Whitfield, for her part, continues to work as a real estate agent in Detroit, Michigan, and also appears on local TV shows. She has also continued to share memories from filming Bargain Block on social media and has enjoyed spending quality time with her husband, Terry, and son, Beau.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson - Married to Real Estate
HGTV

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson — Married to Real Estate

Shortly after Married to Real Estate’s cancellation, the couple received a 2025 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program (they ultimately lost to Chip and Joanna GainesFixer Upper: The Lakehouse).

Sherrod has continued to work for her nonprofit, 1000 Women Owned, and her design and real estate company, Indigo Road. She was named Modern Luxury Magazine’s Realtor of the Year in November, while Indigo Road Design won a Design 9 Award for Best Living Room.

Following the show’s end, Sherrod and Jackson have shut down split speculation and teased their future on and off the small screen. “For us, being able to do Married to Real Estate was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don’t wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we’re on TV,” Sherrod explained in a joint interview with People in October. “We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what’s happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV.”

Sherrod also revealed that she owns the trademark to the Married to Real Estate name. “Everything you saw on TV is real,” she added. “This is just the beginning of our entire saga, so this had to happen. We want everybody to be okay with it and just continue to tune in for what’s next.”

Izzy Battres in Izzy Does It
HGTV

Izzy Battres — Izzy Does It

Izzy Does It, which was canceled after one season, followed Battres and his family as they transformed properties into clients’ dream homes. Shortly after the cancellation, Battres took to Instagram to let fans know he wasn’t slowing down his work with his family’s business, Battres Construction.

“Job walks, new projects on the horizon, nonstop meetings—days like this keep me fired up! 🔥,” he captioned the July 9 post. “We’re building, growing, and doing it all over again tomorrow… 😂👏🏽.”

Battres continues to document his construction projects via social media. He also took some time off to vacation in Mexico with his wife, Lily, in October, and shared footage from their trip via Instagram.

Kristina and Jonathan Knight - Farmhouse Fixer - Season 2
HGTV

Jonathan Knight & Kristina Crestin — Farmhouse Fixer

Knight has taken a break from the world of home renovation shows to perform alongside his New Kids on the Block bandmates at their Las Vegas residency. Several of Knight’s HGTV colleagues supported him at one of the group’s shows in November.

Knight also pitched an idea for his dream HGTV show. “I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV,” he told Country Living in June. “They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well. People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Crestin, meanwhile, experienced the loss of her both her close friend, Keith Musinski, and her dog, Cooper, shortly after Farmhouse Fixer’s cancellation. Like many of her fellow HGTV stars, Crestin has continued to show off her design work via Instagram.

Battle of the Beach - Taniya Nayak, Ty Pennington and Alison Victoria
HGTV

Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, & Taniya Nayak — Battle on the Beach

In the wake of Battle on the Beach’s cancellation, it was announced that Pennington will return to host Season 7 of HGTV’s Rock the Block in 2026. He also thanked fans for their support after sharing news of his dog Dory’s health scare in October.

Victoria has also continued to appear on HGTV with her new show Sin City Rehab, which debuted in September. She will also reunite with Retta for Season 7 of Ugliest House in America, which premieres on January 7. In her personal life, Victoria mourned the death of her grandmother in November and congratulated her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, on his feature directorial debut, I Was a Stranger, which hits theaters on January 9.

Nayak will join Pennington on the upcoming season of Rock the Block and will compete against other HGTV star/celebrity pairings with her partner, Drew Lachey. She continues to keep fans updated on her personal and professional life via Instagram.

Pennington, Victoria, and Nayak were among the group of HGTV stars who cheered on Knight at a November NKOTB concert. They were joined by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler and Scott McGillivray.

Christina Hack for Christina on the Coast
HGTV

Christina Haack — Christina on the Coast

Christina on the Coast’s cancellation will not mark the end of Haack’s time on HGTV, as she will compete against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa on Season 2 of The Flip Off next year.

In addition to spending time with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, Haack launched her own champagne brand, Clé Cachée, in September, and teased that a “special” project was in the works for her and Kylie Wing’s design firm, Christina & Kylie, in December. Many fans took the pair’s tease as a hint that they are working on a new TV show, though Haack neither confirmed or denied the speculation at the time.

Tarek and Heather El Moussa
HGTV

Tarek & Heather Rae El Moussa — The Flipping El Moussas

Like Haack, the couple will return to HGTV next year for Season 2 of The Flip Off. In August, Tarek was cleared of a battery citation he received for a physical altercation in Las Vegas in June. Tarek has also teased that Haack’s partner for The Flip Off Season 2 could be Larocca, as he shared an Instagram clip of himself and Heather filming with their fellow couple in November.

In addition to sharing glimpses into their personal lives via social media, the pair posted sweet tributes to each other for their fourth wedding anniversary in October.

