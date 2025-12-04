What the Stars of HGTV’s 2025 Canceled Shows Are Up to Now

HGTV may have canceled several fan favorite home renovation shows, but the series’ stars are as booked and busy as ever.

Back in June, Keith Bynum broke news via Instagram that Bargain Block had been canceled despite being renewed for another season. “They originally greenlit it, and I guess that was back in December. Then they decided in February, after we got everything ready for Season 5, that they weren’t gonna do it,” he explained to his followers at the time.

That same month, the stars of Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, and Farmhouse Fixer all revealed their shows had also been axed. In July, HGTV pulled the plug on Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

The TV personalities have made the best of a bad situation by continuing to show off their home renovation skills on and off the small screen.

