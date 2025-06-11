HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence After Getting Cited for Battery

Martin Holmes
Comments
Tarek El Moussa Instagram
Tarek El Moussa Instagram

The Flip Off

 More

Tarek El Moussa has spoken out on social media after being issued a citation for battery by police for a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 5.

As first reported by TMZ on Tuesday (June 10), The Flip Off star was involved in a physical incident at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas earlier this month. Tarek was allegedly defending his elderly father from a man who was harassing him, leading to a scuffle in which the HGTV star reportedly knocked the man out with a knee to the head.

Police officers responded to the incident, resulting in Tarek being issued a citation for battery. No arrests were made, and TMZ reports both men refused medical attention.

Tarek returned to social media on Tuesday just hours after the news broke, though he didn’t address the fight directly. Instead, he took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his 14-year-old daughter Taylor’s academic accomplishments ahead of her starting high school.

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

Tarek El Moussa Instagram

“Celebrating Tay!” he captioned a photo of a family gathering that included his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Haack also shared a post that Tarek reposted on his own Instagram page. “Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you,” Haack wrote alongside a photo of herself, Tarek, Heather, Taylor, and her and Tarek’s son, Brayden (9).

‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Is Off to the Races? See the Instagram Evidence
Related

‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Is Off to the Races? See the Instagram Evidence

She also referenced “mistakes,” possibly alluding to Tarek’s recent legal issues, as well as their own divorces. “We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. 😜🤣🤣,” Haack said.”Love you baby. High school here we come!!!”

Tarek and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children together, Taylor and Brayden. They previously hosted the popular HGTV series Flip or Flop together.

In 2021, Tarek married his second wife, Heather, and together they welcomed a baby boy, Tristan, on January 31, 2023. Meanwhile, Haack divorced her third husband, Josh Hall, last year.

The Flip Off - HGTV

The Flip Off where to stream

The Flip Off

Christina Haack

Tarek El Moussa




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tom Llamas — NBCUniversal Upfront Events
1
NBC Nightly News: Tom Llamas Ratings Revealed After Replacing Lester Holt
American Idol Season 23 finale
2
‘American Idol’s John Foster’s GF Supports His Duet With Breanna Nix
Titus Welliver (Bosch) and Maggie Q (Renée Ballard) in 'Ballard'
3
‘Ballard’: Everything We Know About ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Spinoff So Far
Jonathan Jackson, Greg Vaughan, Jacob Young on 'General Hospital'
4
Could Lucky Spencer Be Recast on ‘GH’? Jonathan Jackson Sounds Off
Terry Moran for ABC News
5
ABC News Fires Terry Moran for Social Media Post Criticizing Trump Administration