HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence After Getting Cited for Battery

Tarek El Moussa has spoken out on social media after being issued a citation for battery by police for a physical altercation in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 5.

As first reported by TMZ on Tuesday (June 10), The Flip Off star was involved in a physical incident at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas earlier this month. Tarek was allegedly defending his elderly father from a man who was harassing him, leading to a scuffle in which the HGTV star reportedly knocked the man out with a knee to the head.

Police officers responded to the incident, resulting in Tarek being issued a citation for battery. No arrests were made, and TMZ reports both men refused medical attention.

Tarek returned to social media on Tuesday just hours after the news broke, though he didn’t address the fight directly. Instead, he took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate his 14-year-old daughter Taylor’s academic accomplishments ahead of her starting high school.

“Celebrating Tay!” he captioned a photo of a family gathering that included his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, and his ex-wife, Christina Haack.

Haack also shared a post that Tarek reposted on his own Instagram page. “Taylor we are so proud of you and so excited for you to head into the next stage of your life. Our beautiful, smart, incredible, bright light we all love and adore you,” Haack wrote alongside a photo of herself, Tarek, Heather, Taylor, and her and Tarek’s son, Brayden (9).

She also referenced “mistakes,” possibly alluding to Tarek’s recent legal issues, as well as their own divorces. “We hope all the mistakes you’ve watched us make throughout your life help to guide you to a brighter future…. 😜🤣🤣,” Haack said.”Love you baby. High school here we come!!!”

Tarek and Haack were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children together, Taylor and Brayden. They previously hosted the popular HGTV series Flip or Flop together.

In 2021, Tarek married his second wife, Heather, and together they welcomed a baby boy, Tristan, on January 31, 2023. Meanwhile, Haack divorced her third husband, Josh Hall, last year.