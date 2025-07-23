HGTV Star Izzy Battres Shares Big Update After His Show Got Canceled

Izzy Battres is keeping himself busy and motivated in spite of HGTV canceling his show, Izzy Does It, after just one season.

The popular TV star is one of many HGTV favorites whose shows were dropped over the past month, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, and, most recently, Christina on the Coast. While HGTV has yet to officially confirm any cancelations, several personalities already shared the news on social media.

Battres first revealed the disappointing news in a reply to an Instagram comment in June, writing, “It’s not the news we wanted to give, but here it is: there will be no Season 2. Still, we’re so grateful for every single person who tuned in, supported us, and made the first season unforgettable.”

Izzy Does It debuted on February 5, 2025, and followed Battres’ family construction business as he used his expertise and cost-cutting techniques to bring luxury renovations to homeowners with relatable budgets.

Despite the cancelation, Battres remains busy at work, often sharing project updates with his Instagram followers. In a July 9 post, Battres wrote, “Job walks, new projects on the horizon, nonstop meetings—days like this keep me fired up! 🔥 We’re building, growing, and doing it all over again tomorrow…”

Fans flooded the comments, many of them saying HGTV made a mistake canceling Battres’ show.

“Sad to hear your show was cancelled. I really enjoyed season one,” wrote one fan.

“You stay true to yourself and always hold your head up high. HGTV is loosing [sic] out on a great show. But God is good and great things will come your way,” said another.

“We miss you on HGTV. I won’t watch anything on HGTV until they bring back Izzy Does It!!” another added.

Another wrote, “So sad we don’t get to see you and your family on TV. I loved your show. It was all about family. Best wishes to all of you for a fantastic future!! I’m sure we will see you soon.”

“I’d love to see your show come back to @hgtv,” one user said.

“HGTV missed the mark by cancelling your show. Glad you are going to keep us informed on Insta,” added another.

Will you miss Izzy Does It? Should HGTV bring it back? Let us know your thoughts below.