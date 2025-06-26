‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Star Jonathan Knight Speaks Out After HGTV Axes His Show

Another day and another HGTV show has been canceled; this time, it’s Farmhouse Fixer, according to Jonathan Knight, who shared the news with fans on Wednesday (June 25).

The New Kids on the Block singer revealed the news on Instagram, posting alongside a promotional photo for the show that featured him with his long-time friend and co-host, Kristina Crestin.

“Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” Knight wrote.

He continued, “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Farmhouse Fixer debuted in 2021, following Knight and Crestin as they restored historic New England farmhouses. The success of the show led to the spinoff series Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, which aired in 2024 and featured Knight’s brother, Jordan Knight. The brothers also teamed up to compete on Rock the Block.

Speaking to Country Living during the opening weekend of NKOTB’s Vegas residency, Knight touched on the end of Farmhouse Fixer. “I’m not going to be doing more seasons,” he said. “Right now, I just want to put my time and energy into the Las Vegas residency and other personal ventures.”

However, he did say he’d be interested in returning to HGTV with a new project. “I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV,” he shared. “They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well. People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Farmhouse Fixer is the fourth HGTV show reportedly cancelled this week. On Sunday (June 22), Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas announced that their show Bargain Block wouldn’t be returning. Then, on Tuesday (June 24), Egypt Sherrod and her husband, Mike Jackson, revealed their show, Married to Real Estate, was cancelled after four seasons.

In addition, on Wednesday (June 25), Izzy Battres told a fan in the comments of a recent Instagram post that his show Izzy Does It “won’t be returning for another season.”

Fans have been expressing their disappointment with HGTV over the string of cancellations.

“I am devastated. Farmhouse Fixer was one of my favorites. They will come to realize their mistake. Love you guys,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

“HGTV is canceling all the good shows. 😭,” said another.

“So sorry to hear that. They made a very bad decision. We are so proud of you and your team, always,” another added.

Another wrote, “@hgtv exactly what is your plan? Farmhouse Fixer and Bargain Block not renewed? Can’t really see a reason to watch your network anymore. Hosts on both shows have expressed concerns about the reasons for the cancellation too. Hmmm…???”

“Wth? This getting ridiculous. Egypt and Mike. The boys from Detriot. Now you and Kristina. It’s enough. They have taste up their you know what. Boycott HGTV,” said one user.

“Sad to see this end for you, but we will be here to support you in whatever is next!” wrote another.

What do you think of the recent cancelations? Will you miss Farmhouse Fixer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.