The final episode of Bargain Block will air on Wednesday, September 10, despite the show previously being picked up for a fifth season. Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas shared news of the cancellation in June, but now reveal that they’ve actually known about it since February.

“Six months ago, our business was literally derailed,” Bynum told People. “[Our] revenue stream was built heavily off our television contracts, and we had already been moving in a direction to fulfill a fifth season when it was announced that they were not going to move forward.”

In fact, the couple was already in the process of renovating a home in Detroit that was supposed to be featured on Season 5. That has now taken “a back seat just for revenue purposes,” Thomas shared.

Bynum said he and his partner waited four months to break the news to fans so they could sit with it themselves for a bit. “We had to take aside the personal elements from that business decision and kind of analyze them like we would our own business, and that helped me process a lot of it,” he admitted. “Announcing it helped release a lot of the anger that we had felt for months.”

Of his decision to finally share what was going on, Bynum added, “We suffered for months, from February to June, and I finally was like, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I’m gonna say something.’ I’m glad I did because what it did is it helped me get my anger out of me.”

Now, Bynum and Thomas are returning to client work and running their business NINE Design + Homes. Plus, they’re “sort of dipping our toes into other possibilities for other forms of media,” Bynum teased.” He also assured fans, “I want people to know that this is hopefully just the beginning.”

Ahead of the final episode, Bynum also got nostalgic on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the show, along with a lengthy caption. “I want to say thank you to so many people that helped us over the years make this show possible,” he wrote. “Our film crew on the ground became a family to us. Our @ninedesignandhomes team never stopped amazing me through out the years. Our construction crews grew and honed their crafts to meet our ever changing demands in design.”

He continued, “And the people of Detroit supported us every step of the way with love, respect, and kindness. I’ve wondered for years what this day would feel like and now i know. It’s a grateful joy. Evan, Shea and I experienced something that most people will only ever get to dream of and it was magical. I am grateful for every fan, viewer and critic because every bit of it helped us grow. We love you all so very much and hope you loved it as much as we did. We’ll see yall around!”

Bargain Block, Series Finale, Wednesday, September 10, 8/7c, HGTV