Another HGTV show has landed on the chopping block, according to Alison Victoria, who has revealed one of her shows, Battle on the Beach, will not be returning for a fifth season.

Victoria confirmed the news on the July 1 edition of her Pap Smear Podcast, where she spoke with her guest and Ugliest House in America co-host, Retta, about how humor is an essential aspect of all the shows she makes.

“I’ll just throw it out there: I did a show called Battle on the Beach. I loved that show. It was so fun and funny, and then all of a sudden, I watched the episode (and) I’m like, ‘Well, where did all that go?'” she said, per EntertainmentNow.

The Windy City Rehab star went on to say the show lost a lot of its humor in the edit before dropping the bombshell news. “I get it, right? It’s a lot of content to try to put into 42 minutes, but where is it, like, where’s the great editing? You’ll lose a show that way, I truly believe that. And Battle on the Beach did not get picked back up, which is sad because it was like adult spring break.”

“I believe it was all editing,” Victoria continued, explaining how all unscripted lifestyle shows should include funny moments. “You have it, use it. Be funny, use the funny, go with us on that journey because it’s most likely going to resonate with the viewer.”

Battle on the Beach premiered in 2021 and saw three duos of amateur renovators competing against each other to transform different seaside beach houses. Each pair was assigned an expert HGTV star, including Victoria, Ty Pennington, and Taniya Nayak. Bryan and Sarah Baeumler served as judges (except on Season 1) and determined the winner.

Victoria noted that she still gets to have fun and showcase her humor in her other shows, including Scariest House in America, but admitted she was sad about losing Battle on the Beach.

“[The show] was like my adult spring break and that got canceled,” she said, “And so now I’ve got my adult spring break with [Retta], and summer — spring and summer! I’m, like, so happy it’s not even funny.”

Victoria is the latest HGTV star to reveal one of their shows has been axed by the network. On June 17, Keith Bynum took to his Instagram Stories to announce his show Bargain Block, which he hosted with his partner Evan Thomas, had been dropped after four seasons.

Then, on June 23, Izzy Battres responded to an Instagram comment, revealing that his new series, Izzy Does It, had not been renewed for a second season. The next day, on June 24, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared a joint statement announcing HGTV will not be moving forward with a fourth season of their show, Married to Real Estate.

New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight added to the shocking news on June 25 when he took to Instagram to reveal his show Farmhouse Fixer had been canceled after three seasons.

