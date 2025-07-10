‘Married to Real Estate’ Stars React to Emmy Honor After HGTV Axed Show

Married to Real Estate stars Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are celebrating some good news as their HGTV show has earned a Daytime Emmy nomination just days after being axed.

The married couple revealed the news on Instagram on Wednesday (July 9), with Sherrod writing, “The show wrapped. We packed up, said our thank-yous, and started plotting our next move, with gratitude in our hearts. Then the universe hit us with an Emmy nomination. Apparently, Married to Real Estate is still making noise—even without new episodes.”

She continued, “We’re deeply honored, wildly grateful, and just bold enough to say: yeah, we’re gonna celebrate this one. Huge love to the Academy, our phenomenal crew, and everyone who tuned in. Man said no, but GOD said YES.”

On June 24, Sherrod and Jackson shared a joint statement announcing HGTV will not be moving forward with a fourth season of their show, Married to Real Estate. At the time, Sherrod noted that they learned the shocking news after returning from vacation.

The Daytime Emmy nod also came following a trip away, as Sherrod explained how she and Jackson just returned from picking up their teenage daughter from sleepaway camp in Florida when they learned the news.

“Apparently, we shouldn’t go away on vacation anymore. We go away on vacation, and we come back and we always get something unexpected. In this case it was good!” Sherrod said in an Instagram video. “We were just coming back from picking Kendall up from sleepaway camp in Florida and we stopped at the movie theater. On the way out, Mike gets a text.”

“Very interesting text,” Jackson added. “So I read the text, and it says, ‘Hey, congratulations, you have been nominated for an Emmy.’ An Emmy, y’all! Married to Real Estate has been nominated for an Emmy!”

Sherrod couldn’t help but laugh, saying, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry, [but] we might be the first show to get nominated after we got canceled! Like, what!?”

Married to Real Estate is nominated in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program category alongside Roku’s Dime Como Hacerlo and Martha Gardens, BYUtv’s The Fixers, Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, and Amazon Prime Video’s Going Home With Tyler Cameron.

Fans jumped into the Instagram comments to share their congratulations with Sherrod and Jackson, with one user writing, “Absolutely 💯 deserving and we are here for it as we know this is just the beginning!!!!”

“Canceling an Emmy nominated show is nuts!” said another.

“Yassss!!! Congratulations!!! That’s amazing and a wonderful blessing. Just goes to show you that you can’t keep a good thing down,” another added.

Another wrote, “Of course it did! You two are authentic, relatable, fun, kind, respectful, creative and caring humans. All the things that breathe fresh life into this exhausted world. It showed up in your work and people could sense it through the screen.”

“I’m so proud of you two. Congratulations,” wrote one commenter.

“Just make HGTV grovel and then pay you handsomely more to come back,” suggested another.

“Congrats🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾a lot of people stand behind the fact they cancelled one of the best shows on HGTV #theirloss,” another added.

Married to Real Estate was one of several HGTV shows to hit the chopping block over the past month. Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach have also reportedly been dropped by the network, according to the shows’ stars.