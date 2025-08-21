HGTV’s Kristina Crestin Shares Heartbreaking News After ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Cancellation

Kristina Crestin has experienced two heartbreaking losses since Farmhouse Fixer‘s cancellation in June.

In a Monday, August 18, Instagram upload, Crestin posted an emotional tribute to her friend Keith Musinski, who died at the age of 56 earlier this month. “Where does one start to say how much a single human has impacted their life? No idea since I am not an eloquent writer,” she began her lengthy caption. “But I will back up and share that the universe thinks I can handle allot so it took my very best friend away just weeks after saying goodbye [to my dog] Cooper.”

Though Crestin said her “heart is breaking at Keith leaving this earth too soon,” she is “trying to appreciate all the years I DID have of the love, mutual respect, laughter, learning of useless knowledge.”

She continued, “Did I say laughter, sometimes being the recipient of some very sharp sarcasm (a love language in our circle), a shared love of V8’s and horsepower, someone who could reach a top shelf for me, someone that would tirelessly haul all my antique goodies around, someone I had to sometimes sprint and nearly knock down so I could get to a paint by number first, the best cook (OMG that pork belly!), my consummate road trip buddy, my enabler of art purchasing (though SO not as bad as his ‘problem’) and one of the most talented designers I’ve had the privilege to know … and well my everything besides [my husband] Kirby.⁠”

Crestin concluded her post by writing, “Friend I will miss your sass and love so very much. May you and Cooper take good care of each other until we can all meet again. XOXOXO⁠.”

According to an online obituary, Musinski “passed away peacefully on August 6, 2025, at his home after a brief but valiant fight against cancer.”

Crestin lost her close friend less than one month after saying goodbye to her dog, Cooper, who died on July 19. “This girl has been with me a huge part of my journey starting and developing my business,” she wrote in a July 20 Instagram post, which featured many pics of her late pup from over the years.

Crestin noted that “the past couple weeks were really hard” for Cooper, who struggled with declining mobility. “Walks in the wagon became our new normal. But I’m holding onto the version of her I knew best: the one who ran my life, was bossy when she wanted a walk even though she could clearly see mom was in the middle of a Zoom and the girl who would just stare at you on the sofa with so much love in her eyes,” she wrote.

Crestin wrote that Cooper was surrounded by “so many people who loved her during her final days.” She added, “This morning I took my first solo walk without her, and it just shattered me.⁠ But even through the grief, I know how lucky I was, how lucky Kirby and I were. She had such a full, love-filled life – and she gave me so much joy every step of the way.⁠ Love you forever, Coop.”

Crestin famously starred alongside Jonathan Knight on HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer, which saw the duo work together to restore old homes. Back in June, Knight announced that the series would not return for a fourth season.

Farmhouse Fixer is one of several HGTV shows to get the axe in recent months, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.