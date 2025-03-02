Season 1 of The Flip Off has been receiving rave reviews from HGTV fans. The show is the perfect intersection of renovation and reality as it delves into Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa‘s personal lives, while also featuring the exes flipping houses.

Although filming of Season 1 was plagued by a bit of drama due to Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall, who was originally supposed to be her partner, everything eventually came together. But will there be a Season 2? Scroll down for everything we know.

Will there be Season 2 of The Flip Off?

HGTV has not announced plans for a Season 2 of The Flip Off yet, but the stars of the show discussed a potential follow-up while on Instagram Live during the Season 1 premiere in January.

Haack watched the premiere with El Moussa and his wife/The Flip Off partner, Heather Rae El Moussa. During the watch party, Haack teamed up with Heather to film an Instagram Live, which prompted Tarek to start his own live stream. This led Heather to suggest that she and Haack should join forces and take on Tarek if the show returned for a second season. The majority of viewers agreed that the ladies would win if they went up against Tarek.

Heather also suggested another possible idea for a spinoff series, should Tarek not be down for the team switch. “The Flip Off girls’ edition — we can teach girls how to flip houses,” she said.

When could The Flip Off Season 2 premiere?

Since there is no confirmation of a Season 2 yet, there is no premiere date. Season 1 started filming in June 2024 and wrapped in the fall, then premiered on January 29, 2025. If that timeline is followed again in a potential Season 2, it’ll be quite some time before there are new episodes.

What is the premise of The Flip Off?

The Flip Off is a house-flipping competition between Haack and the El Moussas (Haack started the season with Hall as her teammate, but he left the competition after their July 2024 split). Each team had to buy, flip, and sell a home, with the winner decided by who had the better return on investment (ROI) in the end.

The show was split into a room-by-room competition, with the teams renovating a different part of the house every episode. The winner of each individual room renovation was decided by a guest judge, with each team switching off choosing the person who would make the decision. Whoever the judge deemed the loser had to give the other team $2,000 towards their next renovated room.

Who could be in The Flip Off Season 2 cast?

Should the show return, it’s expected that Haack, Tarek, and Heather will all be back. However, the format is unknown, as the show could take a different direction and have Haack and Heather team up against Tarek, as the ladies previously suggested.

If the teams stay the same, though, it’s possible that Haack will be joined by a more permanent partner. After Hall’s exit, she was assisted by her friend Kylie Wing, a designer, and contractor Michael Lange, but neither of them ever officially became her teammate. Haack recently went public with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, so perhaps he could also join her?

Would you want to see a Season 2 of The Flip Off? Do you think the teams should stay the same or be changed up? Let us know in the comments below.

The Flip Off, Season 1 Finale, Wednesday, March 5, 8/7c, HGTV