Egypt Sherrod Promotes Her Latest Project After ‘Married to Real Estate’ Cancellation

Egypt Sherrod is shifting her focus from helping clients find their dream homes to helping women achieve their business goals.

In the wake of Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation on HGTV, Sherrod shared an empowering message promoting her nonprofit organization, 1000 Women Owned, via Instagram on Sunday, July 20.

“To the woman carrying silent dreams and loud responsibilities…We see you,” she captioned a snap of herself and her husband Mike Jackson‘s two daughters, Kendall (13) and Harper (6). Jackson welcomed his eldest daughter, Simone (23), during a previous relationship.

“To the one rebuilding herself in between work calls, nap times, school schedules and quiet tears…” she continued. “And to the one who’s been told ‘it’s too late’ or ‘you missed your chance’…They were wrong. You can never miss your own becoming. There is no deadline… No expiration on your brilliance. No cap on how far you can go. You still get to grow. You still get to choose yourself. You still get to win.”

Sherrod noted that 1000 Women Owned was built exactly for the kind of women she described. “I created a space just for you. Not to impress you, but to remind you of who you already are. Powerful. Capable. Ready,” she concluded. “Follow the movement @1000womenowned.”

Fans shared their love for Sherrod’s inspirational words in the post’s comments. “I find it so hard to balance everything sometimes. You are an inspiration,” one user wrote, while another posted, “You are speaking straight to my heart!! Honored to be a part of this!!”

Sherrod cofounded 1000 Women Owned with Elizabeth Oates earlier this year. “At the heart of our mission is a deep belief in the power of women supporting women. We’re committed to empowering and uplifting 1,000 women-owned businesses by 2030, knowing that when one woman rises, she brings others with her,” she captioned a March 9 Instagram post about the organization’s launch. “We celebrate the incredible potential of female entrepreneurship, and our goal is to help every woman grow not just in business, but in life.”

Sherrod’s latest Instagram message comes nearly one month after she announced that Married to Real Estate was canceled after four seasons. In a June 24 Instagram post, she explained that she and Johnson learned of the show’s fate upon returning home from a family vacation.

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful,” she wrote at the time. “Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all—grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)❤️.”

Earlier this month, the show received a 2025 Daytime Emmys nomination for ​​Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program. “We might be the first show to get nominated after we got canceled! Like, what!?” Sherrod joked in a July 9 Instagram reaction video to the awards nod.

Married to Real Estate is one of several HGTV series to have recently been canceled, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.