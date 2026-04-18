Bill Maher isn’t buying President Donald Trump’s excuses regarding that AI-generated image of himself as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man.

“A lot of people said [it] looked like him as Jesus,” Maher said on Real Time on Friday night. “He said, no, that’s him as a doctor — with biblical robes with divine light coming out of his hands, as doctors do. I take him as his word, because when has he ever lied?”

Maher also riffed on the idea that Trump could actually be a doctor and “doesn’t talk about it, because he’s a modest man.”

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And continuing the bit, Maher then listed reviews of “Dr. Trump” from patients:

“The cup you pee in has Joe Biden’s face on it. … His stethoscope is gold. … His medical advice to female patients was always, ‘You should smile more.’ … He would claim your erection was rigged. … When he gave you his diagnosis and you said you wanted another opinion, he’d say, ‘Climate change is a hoax.’ … He claimed nobody knew brain surgery was so complicated. … He was always citing The New England Journal of People Are Saying.’ … He would interrupt your symptoms to brag about how healthy he is. … Also, when it was time to stick a finger in your a**, he would have JD Vance do it. … And when doing a colonoscopy, he’d say, ‘Open the strait, you crazy bastard.’”

Trump posted the image to Truth Social last week and deleted it amid criticism even from his allies, The Hill reported. Mike Johnson, a Republican politician serving as the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said that he contact Trump to recommend taking the image down.

“I talked to the president about it as soon as I saw it and told him that I don’t think it was being received in the same way he intended it,” Johnson told reporters, per The Hill. “He agreed and he pulled it down. That was the right thing to do.”

Shortly thereafter, Trump posted another AI-generated image, this one of himself in an embrace with Jesus Christ.

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