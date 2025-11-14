What To Know Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas teased a potential new TV show after Bargain Block‘s cancellation earlier this year.

After taking a break from TV following Bargain Block‘s cancellation, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas may be planning a return to the small screen.

Thomas launched speculation that the duo are working on a brand-new show by posting a snap of Bynum on what looks like an outdoor set via his Instagram Story on Friday, November 14. In the pic, Bynum is standing in front of a camera set up in a home’s backyard. Thomas added a pair of eyes emoji to the snap, hinting that there’s more info to come for fans.

Bynum reshared the post via his own Instagram Story on Friday. Alongside the pic, he wrote, “Feels good to be back at it. Think yall are gonna be happy with what’s coming.”

Earlier this month, Bynum teased that he and Thomas had new projects on the way to show fans, but did not specify their formats. “Been a fun week! 9 states visited, got to see my dad, my sister, my niece, Texas, Vegas, LIZ, and of course Evian. Excited to show yall some of the projects!” he captioned a November 2 Instagram post, which featured some snaps of the pair’s latest renovation projects.

Back in June, Bynum announced that Bargain Block had been canceled after four seasons on HGTV, despite receiving a Season 5 renewal. The series marked the beginning of several HGTV home renovation show cancellations in recent months. Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas have all also gotten the axe this year.

“Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered,” Bynum wrote via Instagram on June 22. “Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves. We love you all and we’re very excited to announce what’s next soon!”

Bargain Block began airing its final episodes in August and wrapped up its four-season run in September. Ahead of the show’s finale, Bynum told People that the cancellation “derailed” his and Thomas’ business, NINE Design + Homes, as their “revenue stream was built heavily off our television contracts.”

Bynum said the pair were able to “pivot immediately into client work,” adding, “There’s a massive cultural difference between doing television and then going back to client work.”

At the time, Bynum shared that the projects he and Thomas had been working on since the show’s end “turned out to be really magical” and they were exploring “other possibilities for other forms of media.”

Teasing his and Thomas’ career futures, Bynum told the outlet, “I want everybody to know that this is just hopefully the beginning.”