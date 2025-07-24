Jonathan Knight Pitches New HGTV Show After ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ Cancellation

Farmhouse Fixer may have just come to an end on HGTV, but Jonathan Knight already has an idea for a brand-new show.

“I’ve always urged the people at HGTV to bring the garden aspect back to HGTV,” the New Kids on the Block singer shared in an interview with Country Living. “They say the garden shows don’t do well, but I think if there was a really good one, it would do well.”

He added, “People nowadays don’t garden like they used to, but I have a few ideas I’m pitching that will be more farm-based, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Knight said it would be “cool” to lead a gardening show on the home renovation network, “Even if it’s just a reality show tagging along with me while I do my daily chores and hopefully teach people things along the way.” He continued, “I love TV shows where it’s not just drama and stupidity, but viewers come away having learned something.”

In addition to a potential gardening show, the TV personality also said he’d love to once again team up with his brother, Jordan Knight, after they competed on Season 6 of Rock the Block earlier this year.

“Doing Rock The Block with Jordan was one of the best experiences of my life,” Jonathan gushed, “Not only did we get to live in the same house for eight weeks, have dinner together, get up and have coffee together and commute to work together, but he really caught the bug of being on TV.”

Jonathan went on to joke that his brother didn’t realize “how much goes into making a TV show,” adding, “It’s a lot of long days and hours. But he loved it even though he was feeling worked to death!”

Jonathan shared his comments shortly after he announced Farmhouse Fixer‘s cancellation last month. “Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” he shared via Instagram on June 25.

“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons,” he continued. “Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us.”

Both fans and celebrities expressed their disappointment over the show’s cancellation in the comments of the post. “Sad to see ya’ll go! Was a pleasure having you both on the block 🙏🏼❤️ @kristinacrestindesign,” Rock the Block‘s Ty Pennington commented. Jonathan’s fellow NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg posted, “On to the next one! You got this. We are all ready for what you do next!”

Farmhouse Fixer was one of several HGTV shows to get the axe last month, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, and Izzy Does It. Other series, such as Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas, also joined the lineup of cancellations this month.