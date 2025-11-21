What To Know Alison Victoria expressed pride and admiration for her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, as he prepares for the theatrical release of his feature directorial debut, I Was a Stranger.

The film, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2024, explores the interconnected stories of five families during the Syrian Civil War and global refugee crisis.

Victoria revealed on an October episode of Sin City Rehab that she and Andersen had been dating for nearly three years after meeting at a mental health retreat.

Alison Victoria is feeling proud as her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, celebrates a major career milestone.

“My partner, my love, Brandt Andersen wrote, produced, and directed a film that feels less like a movie and more like a heartbeat,” Victoria wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 20. “I Was a Stranger arrives in theaters January 9, and I’ve had the privilege of watching its journey and the moment it lit up screens around the world last summer.”

The film, which initially premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2024, marks Andersen’s feature directorial debut. “I’ve watched this man give everything he has to others. He fights for justice, carries the weight of stories too often ignored, and pours his soul into telling the truth with courage and compassion,” Victoria continued. “We’ve traveled across continents sharing this film, and everywhere we’ve gone, I’ve seen hearts open, tears fall, and people walk away changed.”

The Sin City Rehab host went on to state that Andersen is “unlike anyone I have ever known,” adding, “Your devotion to lifting others, your refusal to look away, your belief that storytelling can heal… it’s humbling, it’s emotional and it’s beautiful. You’re beautiful… And now, with this film, you’re about to show the world what happens when purpose meets artistry.”

Victoria concluded her post by encouraging her followers to check out the movie when it hits theaters early next year and included a link to purchase tickets in her Instagram bio. “Let it move you the way it’s moved so many already. I couldn’t be more proud of the man behind it,” she wrote.

I Was a Stranger (formerly titled The Strangers’ Case) follows the interconnected stories of five families amid the Syrian Civil War and global refugee crisis.

Fans loved seeing Victoria supporting her partner via social media. “I can’t wait to see it. You two are pure love, you both have the biggest hearts, thank you for sharing your lives with us, such a generous gift for all that follow you,” one fan commented underneath her post. Another wrote, “You look so happy!!! Looking forward to seeing the film.”

Someone else shared, “Congratulations to him !! What an achievement! Life is about growth and experiences and the two of you seem to be doing right !! Love it ❤️.” A different user commented, “So fun to see you and your love grow together and in each others fields. I am so proud of you both.”

Victoria was previously married to Luke Harding from 2013 to 2019, and the exes finalized their divorce in 2022. The HGTV star launched her relationship with Andersen by walking the 2024 Daytime Emmys red carpet together in June 2024.

“My 🤍 ‘Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.’ – Rumi,” she captioned Instagram pics of the couple’s first public event at the time.

Victoria shared more insight into her and Andersen’s relationship during the October 29 episode of Sin City Rehab. “Brandt is the love of my life, and when I say partner – I’ve never used that word before in my life — but he’s truly my partner. We’ve been together almost three years,” she gushed. “We actually met at a mental health retreat and we became fast friends. I do believe that that is the foundation to a real, long-lasting partnership, is a friendship first, because that’s really where it grew from.”

I Was a Stranger, In Theaters, January 9, 2026