‘Married to Real Estate’ Canceled After 4 Seasons

HGTV’s Married to Real Estate has officially come to an end, as the home renovation series was canceled after four seasons. Cohosts Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared the unexpected news with fans on Instagram following their return from a family vacation on Tuesday, June 24.

“Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with the unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” wrote Sherrod.

“While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crews and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”

“There’s more to say, and we’ll share soon. But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned,” the couple wrote.

“God makes no mistakes. However, people and opinions do. We’ll discuss that on a later date though. We thank all the FAMS for rocking with us through it all. We appreciate the love and support. We’re not done🫡 We got us,” said Jackson on the shared post.

“Sometimes GOD will rip you out of a situation to set you up for your next!,” wrote Sherrod as a caption on her post.

The series followed the couple as they renovated properties and helped clients in the Atlanta, Georgia, area, while also highlighting their lives at home as both partners and parents.

Friends and fans of the couple were upset at the news and left messages of hope and support on the post, praising their positivity and impact on the home renovation genre.

“You know, in general I thought I had decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that. Seriously shocked to hear this! Ya’ll are true professionals and I especially loved the designs from the last season 🙌 Keeping doing you 🙏🏼❤️ Onward and upward!,” wrote HGTV star Ty Pennington on the post.

The news follows the cancellation of Bargain Block, which host Keith Bynum announced via Instagram on Tuesday, June 19. “We do have a few more episodes coming out in August, actually starting on Evan’s birthday,” he told his followers. “But they are the remainder of Season 4 ’cause they did not renew the show for Season 5.”

Married to Real Estate debuted on HGTV in January 2022 and aired a total of 44 episodes. Prior to the series, Sherrod hosted Flipping Virgins from 2015 to 2018, and the couple later competed on the third season of Rock the Block, which they won.

