‘Rock the Block’ Renewed for Season 7: See Which Celebs Will Team up With HGTV Stars

Rock the Block has officially been renewed for Season 7, and the new episodes will feature a brand new, star-studded twist.

The show’s latest batch of episodes will see some of HGTV’s biggest stars pair up with celebrities “who share a passion for design,” the network announced on Wednesday, October 1.

“[Season 7] will roll the dice on four unexpected duos with big ideas and even bigger personalities as they battle in an epic renovation showdown,” the season’s description reads. “With the stakes at an all-time high, only one team will hit the jackpot, winning bragging rights and a street named in their honor.”

Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer, US Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, praised Rock the Block for holding HGTV’s “#1 spot on the network for four years straight” in a statement, adding, “We find new ways to amp up the competition, the drama and the fun every season, so we know our fans will keep coming back.”

Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the show’s return so far.

When will Rock the Block Season 7 premiere?

The series will return in early 2026, though an exact premiere date has not been announced.

How many episodes will be in Rock the Block Season 7?

Ty Pennington will return to host Season 7, which will consist of seven all-new episodes.

Who will compete on Rock the Block Season 7?

For the show’s latest round of competition, Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray will team up with singer, TV personality, and design firm owner Brooke Hogan. Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak will join forces with singer, actor, and TV star Drew Lachey, while Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak Hawk will compete alongside Super Bowl champion and actor Vernon Davis. Season 7’s final duo will be ​​Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host Kim Wolfe and her close friend, Survivor alum and Bravo star Chelsea Meissner.

What are the rules of Rock the Block Season 7?

“Competing to add the most value to their properties, each team will have just six weeks and a budget of $275,000 to transform the identical cul-de-sac builds boasting one-level living with private courtyards, multi-generational suites and RV garages into luxurious Sin City homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style,” reads an HGTV description.

Where will Rock the Block Season 7 take place?

Following the show’s tradition of taking place in a new city each season, the new episodes will see the cast design Landon Miller Homes in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rock the Block, Season 7 Premiere, 2026, HGTV