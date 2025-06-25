HGTV fans got to know Izzy Battres as a contractor on Flip or Flop, but he gave viewers even more insight into his life and business on the debut season of his own show, Izzy Does It, earlier this year. Now, Battres is answering the No. 1 question from fans: Will the show be back for Season 2?

Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be one and done for Izzy Does It. “It’s a wrap for the show—no Season 2 ahead, but we’re truly grateful for all of you!” he responded to one Instagram commenter. To another fan, he wrote, “We won’t be coming back for a 2nd season, but the support has meant the world!”

The comments sections of Battres’ recent social media posts has been filled with messages from fans begging for another season or asking for updates about filming. “Unfortunately no Season 2 but we’re truly, thankful for everyone watching and supporting us!!” Battres responded to another viewer.

He had a similar sentiment in his response to another fan, writing, “No Season 2 but we’re so grateful for all the love you’ve shown us!!”

Well, you get the picture: HGTV has no plans for Izzy Does It to return. Season 1 featured eight episodes that aired during February and March.

This news come amid other recent HGTV cancellations. Keith Bynum revealed that Bargain Block will not be returning for Season 5. Instead, the series will end with the remainder of Season 4’s episodes later this year.

Perhaps most disappointing, though, was Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson‘s announcement that Married to Real Estate has also been axed. “Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with the unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate,” Sherrod shared. “While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crews and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all — grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other).”