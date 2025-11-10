Christina Haack Gushes About Boyfriend Christopher Larocca in Birthday Tribute

What To Know Christina Haack celebrated her boyfriend Christopher Larocca’s birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Haack and Larocca, the CEO of Network Connex, went public with their relationship in February 2025 following her tumultuous divorce from Josh Hall.

The couple recently marked their one-year anniversary, with Haack expressing gratitude for Larocca’s support, respect, and the happiness he has brought into her life.

HGTV star Christina Haack is absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Sunday (November 9).

Haack took to her Instagram page on Sunday to mark the occasion, sharing a carousel of photos of herself and Larocca enjoying their time together over the past year. In the caption, Haack wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Scorpio ❤️. To know you is to love you.”

She continued, “You help me (and everyone you care about) with zero motives. You are just a good person and literally everyone who knows you / has met you says “he’s so nice”, because you are. I love that even though you’ve accomplished so much you always want to grow and accomplish new things. I love how you’re always in a good mood, roll with the punches and how you effortlessly blend into the blended family.”

The Flip Off star said Larocca is “an amazing father, son and friend,” adding, “You are so smart, pragmatic and a leader in all the ways. I love that you always hold my hand and guide me through the BS. Everything with you is fun. I’ll be forever grateful for this season of life with you.”

Haack and Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex, were first linked by the Daily Mail back in October 2024. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2025 amid Haack’s tumultuous divorce with her third husband, Josh Hall.

“Some plane flights must be hard posted. 🛩️ 🐉,” the Christina in the Country host captioned the February Instagram post, which included several pics of herself and Larocca posing inside and outside of a private plane.

Haack and Hall filed for divorce in July 2024, leading to months of tense legal battles over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse. The divorce was settled in May 2025, ten months later.

In October, Haack celebrated her and Larocca’s one-year anniversary. “Our first photo together, over a year ago,” she captioned an old selfie of the couple via Instagram. “Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect. It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up.”

She concluded, “Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport.”