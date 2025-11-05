Ty Pennington Shares Heartwarming Update on Beloved Pet Dog Dory

HGTV star Ty Pennington shared some fantastic news on Monday (November 3) as he revealed his “souldog” Dory is on the mend after a visit to the emergency vet last month.

Pennington turned 61 in October but didn’t have time to celebrate because he ended up spending “several hours” at the vet with his pet dog Dory. At the time, the Rock the Block host shared an Instagram post, asking for “healing thoughts and prayers” as Dory was “dealing with a bad back.”

“We’re really hoping she doesn’t need a second surgery,” Pennington added. “I love her more than anything, she’s my #souldog as they say.”

Pennington returned to Instagram on Monday with a positive update, writing, “Dory (and Phoebe!) wanted to thank everyone for all the well wishes 🙏🏼❤️ She’s been resting lots and was prescribed an additional anti inflammatory which thankfully brought back her little personality.”

He continued, “Her back legs aren’t working so great right now but we’re hopeful that with lots of rest and therapy she will regain her strength 🥹🤞🏼.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ty Pennington (@thetypennington)

The Trading Spaces alum shared the message alongside a slideshow of photos of Dory, including a sweet shot of her cuddled up in bed with her sister Phoebe.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with messages of love and support, including 100 Day Dream Home star Mika Kleinschmidt, who wrote, Thanks for the update, we are rooting for you Dory and sending all the ❤️.”

“Bless her wittle little heart. 🐾 Sending lots of healing love to your warrior princess,” added former Trading Spaces host Paige Davis.

HGTV designer Sabrina Soto commented, “Love the update!!! 🙏🐾”

“You’ve got this, Dory!💛” added another commenter.

“Continued love and prayers! ♥️♥️🙏🙏,” another wrote.

In September, Pennington spoke with ParadePets about being a proud Rescue Dog dad, revealing, “Being a pet parent has completely changed the way I look at what matters most.”

“For years, I was so busy with television that I didn’t even have a pet to take care of. When I finally had the chance to slow down a bit, my wife, Kellee, and I went looking for a rescue through PetSmart Charities,” he continued, noting that Dory came first and then Phoebe.

“When you walk in the front door and you have these wagging tails and these happy faces who just love you unconditionally,” he stated. “The screaming and excitement that you were gone for, you know, 24 hours — I just don’t think I really ever had anything like that before.”

Speaking about his special bond with Dory, Pennington shared, “Dory and I have moments where we just lick each other’s faces for almost three minutes. It’s pretty disgusting to anyone who doesn’t understand dog love.”

